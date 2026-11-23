Kanye West is returning to Abu Dhabi after 13 years, with the rapper set to perform at Zayed Sports City Stadium on January 2, 2027.

The American rapper, also known as Ye, will bring his Ye Live show to the UAE capital, marking his first performance in the city since 2013.

Tickets will start from Dh395, with pre-registration available through ticketing platforms Fever and District.

The announcement follows a teaser shared by organiser Theory Eleven Middle East on Instagram on November 20, which sparked speculation about the rapper's return.

The video featured a figure resembling Kanye, alongside a white dove and a crystal-covered mask similar to one he wore during his previous Abu Dhabi performance.

The organiser later confirmed the concert in a separate Instagram post, announcing that Kanye would perform at Zayed Sports City Stadium on January 2, 2027.

Kanye last performed in Abu Dhabi in January 2013 at the du Arena on Yas Island, where his concert featured an iceberg-inspired stage, large screens displaying stormy weather and artificial snow.

He had previously visited the capital in November 2010, performing during the Formula One Grand Prix weekend.

The upcoming concert will mark his third performance in Abu Dhabi.

Kanye's recent concerts have featured a 360-degree stage setup with a large globe-shaped structure allowing fans to watch the performance from different angles. The production also includes lighting effects, lasers and fireworks.

Kanye has spent much of 2026 performing at stadiums around the world, including shows in Los Angeles and Istanbul.

His recent performances have featured a large globe-shaped stage, allowing fans to watch the show from different angles.

The rapper, whose career spans more than two decades, is known for songs including Stronger, Gold Digger, Heartless and Runaway.

He released his latest album, Bully, earlier this year, adding to a discography that includes The College Dropout, Graduation and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

The January 2 concert will take place at Zayed Sports City Stadium, with tickets and further information available through the event's official booking platforms.