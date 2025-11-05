K-Food Express: Bringing authentic Korean cuisine across the UAE and Saudi Arabia

The K-Food Express Halal Food Truck Campaign, organised by the aT Centre – Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, continues its flavourful journey this November, marking another chapter in its effort to bring the authentic taste of halal-certified Korean cuisine to the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

This campaign aims to introduce and promote halal-certified Korean food products to local consumers while celebrating the growing connection between Korean culture and Middle Eastern communities.

After its launch at Badaya Camp & Café (October 18–19) and its appearance at Ripe Market (Dubai, October 25–26), the K-Food Express is now headed to its next destinations — the Korean Embassy in Riyadh on November 6, Prince Sultan University in Riyadh on November 7, and Taste of Abu Dhabi from November 14–16.

Each stop will feature K-Food tasting sessions, traditional Korean games, giveaways, and live cultural activities designed to engage visitors and highlight the authentic appeal of Korean cuisine.

Visitors can explore a wide range of authentic Korean food brands, enjoy free tasting booths, participate in interactive experiences, and win exciting prizes through the Spin the Wheel and Claw Machine challenges. The K-Halal Ambassador Program, featuring selected influencers, continues to amplify the campaign’s presence by sharing K-Food content, stories, and reviews with their audiences online.

In addition to the public festivities, the campaign also features B2B meetings that connect Korean suppliers with potential buyers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia — helping expand the reach of halal-certified Korean food products in the region and strengthening trade partnerships.

The K-Food Express represents more than a food truck — it’s a moving celebration of culture, taste, and friendship between Korea and the Middle East. Through food, it bridges traditions, connects communities, and celebrates a shared appreciation for flavor and authenticity.