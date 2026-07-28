Would you send them to prison? Interactive courtroom experience lands in Dubai

Would you convict a complete stranger based on the evidence presented before you?

Dubai residents will soon get the chance to find out as The Jury Experience: The Deadly Boat Ride makes its UAE debut this September, transforming audience members into jurors in a live, interactive courtroom drama.

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Unlike a traditional theatre performance, the one-hour experience puts the audience at the centre of the trial. Attendees hear witness testimonies, examine evidence, identify contradictions and cast votes at key moments before delivering a final verdict.

"It's not theatre you watch. It's justice you deliver," the organisers describe the experience.

The production has already been staged in more than 150 cities worldwide and invites audiences to tackle a fictional criminal case where every vote influences the outcome.

The story centres around a deadly boat ride, with jurors tasked with determining whether the defendant should be found guilty or not guilty after hearing the full case unfold.

How it works

Guests are advised to arrive 30 minutes before the performance, as late entry is not permitted.

The experience is divided into three stages. First, audience members take their seats as jurors before listening to testimonies and reviewing evidence presented during the trial. Throughout the proceedings, they are encouraged to analyse inconsistencies and vote at key moments. At the end, the jury delivers its verdict, with the outcome resting entirely in the hands of those attending.

The performance lasts approximately 60 minutes.

Sensitive themes

Organisers have warned that the show contains mature themes, including domestic violence, emotional manipulation, alcohol use and a distressing emergency call. The experience is recommended for those aged 12 and above, while anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

The production will be performed in English.

Venue and tickets

The Jury Experience: The Deadly Boat Ride will be held at Dubai Knowledge Park Conference Centre Auditorium, an indoor, air-conditioned venue with seating for 275 people.

Tickets start from Dh150 for Zone C seating, while Zone B costs Dh200 and Zone A is priced at Dh250. VIP tickets, which offer the closest seating, have already sold out for some sessions.

The experience is scheduled to begin in September, with the first listed performances taking place on September 12, offering evening sessions at 5pm and 7pm.