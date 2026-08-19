'A normal morning for me': Jude Bellingham shares glimpse of Dubai visit

Real Madrid footballer Jude Bellingham is back in Dubai, and it appears he has already settled into his usual routine in the city.

The England international shared a glimpse of his UAE visit with his followers on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 18, posting a video from a spa in Dubai.

"Good morning, everyone. This is normal for me in Dubai, in the spa," Bellingham said in the clip.

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He also shared a poolside selfie, tagging Visit Dubai and writing: "Best way to start the day!"

The 23-year-old has previously spent time in the emirate and has featured in Visit Dubai content, sharing some of the experiences he enjoys when visiting the city.

His latest posts confirm that the footballer is once again spending time in Dubai, this time starting his day with some downtime at the spa.

This is not Bellingham's first visit to the emirate. The footballer was also in Dubai earlier this year, sharing photos from the trip on Instagram.

Bellingham currently plays for Real Madrid and the England national team.