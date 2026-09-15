Jetour G700 TopFire makes regional debut ahead of UAE arrival with Elite Group Holding

Unveiled in Riyadh, the new factory-customised flagship combines premium comfort, advanced technology and all-terrain capability as Jetour UAE prepares for its arrival in the Emirates

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Jetour has marked the regional debut of the new G700 TopFire in Saudi Arabia, introducing a more performance- and adventure-focused interpretation of its flagship G700 SUV ahead of the model’s upcoming arrival in the UAE through Elite Group Holding, Jetour’s exclusive partner in the country.

The G700 TopFire was officially unveiled on August 27 at Nofa Riyadh during a regional gathering that brought together Jetour owners, club representatives and media from across the Middle East. The programme continued the following day with a media test drive at DIRAB Park in Riyadh, where the SUV was tested across steep climbs and descents, loose gravel, mud, water crossings and uneven terrain.

For the UAE, the launch offers an early look at a model that will soon join Jetour UAE’s expanding premium SUV portfolio. Through Elite Group Holding, UAE customers will gain access to a vehicle that brings together performance, technology, luxury and adventure capability in a package closely aligned with the country’s driving and outdoor culture.

The next evolution of the G700

Co-created with professional off-road tuner TopFire, the G700 TopFire is positioned as the high-performance off-road derivative of the G700 range. Unlike conventional aftermarket modifications, its upgrades are integrated into Jetour’s own research, development, tuning and calibration process, with modified components covered under the vehicle’s original factory warranty.

That factory-developed approach is central to the TopFire’s positioning. It is designed to offer the rugged character and capability associated with specialist off-road builds while retaining the consistency, integration and reassurance of a vehicle developed within the manufacturer’s own engineering ecosystem.

Built on Jetour’s (GAIA) Generation of All-Terrain Intelligent Architecture and powered by the i-DM off-road Hybrid System, the G700 TopFire delivers a combined output of 904 PS and 1,135 Nm of torque. Its off-road credentials are supported by three intelligent differential locks, an auto-cross-axle system and a 7+X Smart Off-Road System designed to help drivers adapt to changing terrain.

Yet the TopFire is not intended to be defined only by extreme terrain. Inside, it combines a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8255 chip, multi-screen connectivity, Lexicon premium audio, comfort-focused seating, an onboard refrigerator, smart fragrance and cabin air purification, giving the SUV the refinement needed for everyday driving as well as longer journeys.

Built for the UAE lifestyle

The UAE is a natural market for a vehicle with this dual personality. SUVs are often expected to move comfortably between the daily commute and desert drives, camping trips, long-distance journeys and weekend exploration, making versatility an important part of the ownership experience.

The G700 TopFire has been developed with that balance in mind. A factory-lifted chassis, widened track, reinforced suspension and K-MAN nitrogen shock absorbers enhance stability and control across challenging surfaces, while adjustable damping is designed to balance off-road performance with comfort during everyday urban driving.

Forged wheels and all-terrain tyres further support its ability away from paved roads, while the roof-rack system has been designed to accommodate equipment for camping and overlanding. For more demanding conditions, the SUV also offers a maximum wading depth of 950mm, giving drivers added confidence when routes extend beyond conventional roads.

These capabilities are intended to broaden the TopFire’s appeal beyond dedicated off-road enthusiasts. For UAE customers, the proposition is equally about premium everyday usability, long-distance comfort and the flexibility to move from city roads to more adventurous environments without changing vehicles.

Growing Jetour’s presence in the UAE

The upcoming arrival of the G700 TopFire will further broaden Jetour UAE’s premium SUV portfolio as the brand continues to strengthen its presence in the Emirates. It also adds a more specialised performance-focused model to a line-up aimed at customers seeking a combination of design, technology, comfort and capability.

The model reflects Jetour’s broader “Travel+” philosophy, which connects mobility with travel, outdoor experiences and exploration. The G700 TopFire is the brand’s first luxury factory-customised model to debut in the Middle East, extending that philosophy further into the premium off-road segment.

Elite Group Holding plays a central role in that growth. Beyond bringing the G700 TopFire to the UAE, the company is focused on introducing Jetour’s latest models and technologies to local customers while expanding the brand’s offering in line with the evolving expectations of UAE SUV buyers.

The regional unveiling in Riyadh therefore represents the beginning of the G700 TopFire’s next chapter. With factory-developed performance upgrades, intelligent technology, premium cabin features and all-terrain capability, the SUV is designed to transition comfortably between city roads, long-distance journeys and outdoor exploration.

The Jetour G700 TopFire is coming soon to the UAE through Elite Group Holding. Stay tuned for further details on its UAE arrival.