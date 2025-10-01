JD Malat Gallery brings Paris-based artist Sophie-Yen Bretez to Dubai

JD Malat Gallery Dubai is presenting The Unsaid Remains Remembered, the debut solo exhibition in the Middle East by Paris-based artist Sophie-Yen Bretez. The show introduces a bold new body of work that blends poetic themes of memory, silence and transformation with striking large-scale canvases.

Bretez has attracted attention in Europe for her emotionally charged style, combining surrealist figuration with narrative depth. For her Dubai debut, she shifts her practice into new territory, moving beyond the human figure to focus on landscapes, domestic objects and natural motifs. Windows, tables, clocks and fruit appear as symbolic thresholds, each holding layers of memory and experience.

At the heart of the exhibition is what Bretez calls a “dramaturgy of passage” – the unseen moments when time overlaps, when one state of being moves into another, and when absence is as meaningful as presence. Shaped canvases and expansive compositions guide the viewer through spaces that feel both intimate and vast, reflecting on the fragility and resilience of human experience.

“The title condenses my approach: silence, time, and memory,” Bretez explains. “Silence is never empty – it holds presence. Remnants endure, and memory lingers in objects, rituals, and landscapes.”

Her works often carry quiet narratives within familiar settings. A half-cleared table, reflections in glass or bite marks on fruit suggest stories of what has passed. Juxtaposed with shifting skies, mountains and changing seasons, they open up meditations on the passing of time and the traces it leaves behind. With textured surfaces and luminous glazes that intensify light and colour, Bretez creates paintings that are layered, atmospheric and deeply contemplative.

For JD Malat Gallery, the exhibition highlights its commitment to bringing international voices to Dubai’s cultural landscape. “Her work speaks to themes of memory and resilience that resonate deeply with a global audience, while bringing a poetic and original voice to the region’s contemporary art scene,” says Jean-David Malat, founder of JD Malat Gallery.

Founded in London in 2018, JD Malat Gallery has become known for showcasing both established and emerging artists across painting, sculpture, photography and mixed media. Its Dubai space in Downtown marks its first in the Middle East, creating a platform for dialogue between global perspectives and the region’s fast-growing art scene.

The Unsaid Remains Remembered by Sophie-Yen Bretez runs from 1 October to 2 November 2025 at JD Malat Gallery, Act 2 Tower, Downtown Dubai.