Instashop brings back the best of K-Food in latest offering

Craving your favourite Korean flavours? You’re in luck!

The K-Food Pavilion is back on InstaShop, bringing you a new selection of authentic Korean products right to your door.

This initiative is a collaboration between the aT Center Dubai, alongside Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs, aimed at celebrating and sharing Korea’s rich culinary heritage with the Middle East. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just starting your journey into Korean cuisine, you can now browse and buy a wide variety of high-quality products with just a few taps on the InstaShop app.

Enjoy the convenience of quick and reliable delivery, perfect for last-minute meal prep or stocking your pantry with all your go-to essentials. This year, get ready for even more special promotions and offers that will make it easier than ever to explore the best of Korean food.

This time around, they’re giving you a chance to elevate your cooking skills. A select number of Instashop users will win a special curated Korean snack giveaway, packed with unique ingredients and treats.