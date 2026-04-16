Inside UAE’s luxury gold market: Why scale and heritage define modern value
Beyond simple adornment, high-end buyers are investing in heavy bridal sets and bespoke statement pieces that double as cultural legacies
- PUBLISHED: Thu 16 Apr 2026, 7:22 PM
In the UAE’s luxury gold market, bigger is a lot more than just better. From layered bridal sets to heritage-inspired statement pieces, high-value purchases are increasingly defined by weight, craftsmanship, and a deeper sense of purpose.
Across leading retailers, the most expensive gold pieces are no longer just about ornamentation. They are tied to milestones, shaped by culture, and increasingly positioned as long-term assets. In many cases, they are bought with the intention of being passed down.
Recommended For You
“The pieces that command the highest value right now are from our diamond and heritage gold collections,” said John Paul Alukkas, CEO of Joyalukkas Jewellery. “People aren’t simply buying jewellery, they’re acquiring pieces they intend to pass down. When a customer buys with that kind of purpose, price becomes secondary to meaning.”
Bridal leads the luxury segment
At the top end of the market, bridal jewellery continues to dominate. “Bridal jewellery is in a category of its own,” Alukkas said. “These pieces are deeply personal, customised, and carry the weight of tradition and emotion.”
According to Shamlal Ahamed, MD of International Operations at Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the most expensive purchases are typically large-scale bridal sets crafted in 22K gold, combining intricate detailing with high-value stones. “In the UAE market, high-value gold purchases are largely driven by bridal jewellery and bespoke statement pieces, where both scale and craftsmanship play a defining role,” he said. “The most expensive acquisitions are typically elaborate 22K gold bridal sets, often enhanced with precious gemstones.”
There is also a clear pull towards heritage aesthetics. “There is a strong preference for styles such as Polki diamond jewellery, frequently paired with coloured stones like tourmaline and Russian emeralds,” Ahamed added. “Pieces with high gemstone caratage and custom design elements are especially sought after.”
Heavy, layered, built to stand out
Among the wealthy buyers, demand is shifting towards bold, visually striking designs that emphasise both scale and detail. Weight remains a defining feature, but it is increasingly paired with craftsmanship and narrative.
Temple jewellery, known for its layered construction and intricate motifs, is seeing renewed interest, particularly for weddings and culturally significant occasions.
“Temple jewellery, especially pieces inspired by centuries-old motifs, is what discerning clients seek when they want something truly grand,” Alukkas said. “These aren’t accessories. They are wearable heritage.”
Ahamed noted that this demand is not just about visual impact. “These pieces are not just ornaments but statement investments, reflecting both cultural significance and modern luxury sensibilities,” he said.
Collections that combine gold with natural diamonds and rare stones are also gaining traction, particularly among buyers looking for something that bridges tradition and contemporary design.
Design drives value
While scale plays a major role in pricing, material choice remains equally strategic. Across the luxury segment, 22K gold continues to dominate due to its balance between purity and durability. “In this region, 22-karat gold is the clear preference for luxury jewellery,” Alukkas said. “It strikes the right balance, pure enough to carry real value, strong enough to hold intricate craftsmanship.”
Beyond weight, towards exclusivity
What defines luxury in today’s gold market is evolving. While weight and price remain important, they are no longer the sole markers of value. “The modern luxury buyer is far more sophisticated,” Alukkas said. “Weight alone stopped being the deciding factor. Today, they want something with a story, a design they won’t find replicated.”
Exclusivity is now central. Custom-made pieces, limited designs, and one-of-a-kind commissions are increasingly common among top-tier clients. Ahamed echoed this shift. “Ultimately, purchasing decisions in this segment are led by design exclusivity, supported closely by craftsmanship and brand value,” he said. “Buyers are looking for pieces that stand out, unique, highly detailed, and reflective of personal identity.” Brand trust also plays a critical role. In high-value transactions, buyers are placing equal importance on transparency and assurance of quality.
What luxury looks like in numbers
The scale of luxury gold buying in the UAE is reflected not just in design, but in figures. Industry estimates suggest that high-value gold purchases are increasingly concentrated in the Dh100,000 to Dh500,000 range for bridal and statement pieces. Bespoke commissions and gemstone-heavy designs can exceed this significantly, particularly when rare stones or custom craftsmanship are involved.
In terms of physical scale, pieces weighing between 150 and 300 grams are not uncommon in the luxury segment, especially for layered bridal sets and heritage collections. In some cases, complete bridal ensembles can go even higher when multiple components are combined.
Gold consultants also note that 22K gold continues to dominate high-ticket jewellery purchases, accounting for the majority of luxury sales in the region. This is driven by both cultural preference and its higher intrinsic value.
At the same time, demand for diamond-studded 18K pieces is rising at the top end, particularly among buyers prioritising design complexity and exclusivity over pure gold weight.
Jewellery as legacy
As the UAE’s luxury landscape continues to evolve, gold remains one of its most enduring categories, not just as a symbol of wealth, but as a reflection of identity and continuity.