Inside UAE’s luxury gold market: Why scale and heritage define modern value

In the UAE’s luxury gold market‭, ‬bigger is a lot more than‭ ‬just‭ ‬better‭. ‬From layered bridal sets to heritage-inspired statement pieces‭, ‬high-value purchases are increasingly defined by weight‭, ‬craftsmanship‭, ‬and a deeper sense of purpose‭.‬

Across leading retailers‭, ‬the most expensive gold pieces are no longer just about ornamentation‭. ‬They are tied to milestones‭, ‬shaped by culture‭, ‬and increasingly positioned as long-term assets‭. ‬In many cases‭, ‬they are bought with the intention of being passed down‭.‬

“The pieces that command the highest value right now are from our diamond and heritage gold collections‭,‬”‭ ‬said John Paul Alukkas‭, ‬CEO of Joyalukkas Jewellery‭. ‬“People aren’t simply buying jewellery‭, ‬they’re acquiring pieces they intend to pass down‭. ‬When a customer buys with that kind of purpose‭, ‬price becomes secondary to meaning‭.‬”‭ ‬

Bridal leads the luxury segment

At the top end of the market‭, ‬bridal jewellery continues to dominate‭. ‬“Bridal jewellery is in a category of its own‭,‬”‭ ‬Alukkas said‭. ‬“These pieces are deeply personal‭, ‬customised‭, ‬and carry the weight of tradition and emotion‭.‬”

According to Shamlal Ahamed‭, ‬MD of International Operations at Malabar Gold‭ & ‬Diamonds‭, ‬the most expensive purchases are typically large-scale bridal sets crafted in 22K gold‭, ‬combining intricate detailing with high-value stones‭. ‬“In the UAE market‭, ‬high-value gold purchases are largely driven by bridal jewellery and bespoke statement pieces‭, ‬where both scale and craftsmanship play a defining role‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬“The most expensive acquisitions are typically elaborate 22K gold bridal sets‭, ‬often enhanced with precious gemstones‭.‬”

There is also a clear pull towards heritage aesthetics‭. ‬“There is a strong preference for styles such as Polki diamond jewellery‭, ‬frequently paired with coloured stones like tourmaline‭ ‬and Russian emeralds‭,‬”‭ ‬Ahamed added‭. ‬“Pieces with high gemstone caratage and custom design elements are especially sought after‭.‬”

Heavy‭, ‬layered‭, ‬built to stand out

Among the wealthy buyers‭, ‬demand is shifting towards bold‭, ‬visually striking designs that emphasise both scale and detail‭. ‬Weight remains a defining feature‭, ‬but it is increasingly paired with craftsmanship and narrative‭.‬

Temple jewellery‭, ‬known for its layered construction and intricate motifs‭, ‬is seeing renewed interest‭, ‬particularly for weddings‭ ‬and culturally significant occasions‭.‬

“Temple jewellery‭, ‬especially pieces inspired by centuries-old motifs‭, ‬is what discerning clients seek when they want something truly grand‭,‬”‭ ‬Alukkas said‭. ‬“These aren’t accessories‭. ‬They are wearable heritage‭.‬”

Ahamed noted that this demand is not just about visual impact‭. ‬“These pieces are not just ornaments but statement investments‭, ‬reflecting both cultural significance and modern luxury sensibilities‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭.‬

Collections that combine gold with natural diamonds and rare stones are also gaining traction‭, ‬particularly among buyers looking‭ ‬for something that bridges tradition and contemporary design‭.‬

Design drives value

While scale plays a major role in pricing‭, ‬material choice remains equally strategic‭. ‬Across the luxury segment‭, ‬22K gold continues to dominate due to its balance between purity and durability‭. ‬“In this region‭, ‬22-karat gold is the clear preference for luxury jewellery‭,‬”‭ ‬Alukkas said‭. ‬“It strikes the right balance‭, ‬pure enough to carry real value‭, ‬strong enough to hold intricate craftsmanship‭.‬”

Beyond weight‭, ‬towards exclusivity‭ ‬

What defines luxury in today’s gold market is evolving‭. ‬While weight and price remain important‭, ‬they are no longer the sole markers of value‭. ‬“The modern luxury buyer is far more sophisticated‭,‬”‭ ‬Alukkas said‭. ‬“Weight alone stopped being the deciding factor‭. ‬Today‭, ‬they want something with a story‭, ‬a design they won’t find replicated‭.‬”

Exclusivity is now central‭. ‬Custom-made pieces‭, ‬limited designs‭, ‬and one-of-a-kind commissions are increasingly common among top‭-‬tier clients‭. ‬Ahamed echoed this shift‭. ‬“Ultimately‭, ‬purchasing decisions in this segment are led by design exclusivity‭, ‬supported closely by craftsmanship and brand value‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬“Buyers are looking for pieces that stand out‭, ‬unique‭, ‬highly detailed‭, ‬and reflective of personal identity‭.‬”‭ ‬Brand trust also plays a critical role‭. ‬In high-value transactions‭, ‬buyers are placing equal importance on transparency and assurance of quality‭.‬

What luxury looks like in numbers

The scale of luxury gold buying in the UAE is reflected not just in design‭, ‬but in figures‭. ‬Industry estimates suggest that high‭-‬value gold purchases are increasingly concentrated in the Dh100,000‭ ‬to Dh500,000‭ ‬range for bridal and statement pieces‭. ‬Bespoke‭ ‬commissions and gemstone-heavy designs can exceed this significantly‭, ‬particularly when rare stones or custom craftsmanship are‭ ‬involved‭.‬

In terms of physical scale‭, ‬pieces weighing between 150‭ ‬and 300‭ ‬grams are not uncommon in the luxury segment‭, ‬especially for layered bridal sets and heritage collections‭. ‬In some cases‭, ‬complete bridal ensembles can go even higher when multiple components‭ ‬are combined‭.‬

Gold consultants also note that 22K gold continues to dominate high-ticket jewellery purchases‭, ‬accounting for the majority of luxury sales in the region‭. ‬This is driven by both cultural preference and its higher intrinsic value‭.‬

At the same time‭, ‬demand for diamond-studded 18K pieces is rising at the top end‭, ‬particularly among buyers prioritising design‭ ‬complexity and exclusivity over pure gold weight‭.‬

Jewellery as legacy‭ ‬

As the UAE’s luxury landscape continues to evolve‭, ‬gold remains one of its most enduring categories‭, ‬not just as a symbol of wealth‭, ‬but as‭ ‬a reflection of identity and continuity‭.‬