Inside the AI shift redefining luxury retail in the UAE

Can it truly transform the beauty shopping experience? Experts weigh in

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 3 Feb 2026, 9:47 PM
  • Share:

When Chalhoub Group teamed up with FACES, one of the Middle East’s top beauty retailers, to launch Layla AI, they weren’t just adding another chatbot to the mix. Layla is a generative AI–powered “personal beauty coach” built to bring the in-store consultant experience online. It guides users through a wealth of skincare, makeup, fragrance, and haircare products, drawing on decades of regional retail expertise to offer advice that feels both knowledgeable and personal.

Recommended For You

UAE schools expand FS2, Grade 1 capacity to meet rising demand amid new age cut-offs

UAE schools expand FS2, Grade 1 capacity to meet rising demand amid new age cut-offs

Grammy Awards: 5 times stars made powerful political statements on stage

Grammy Awards: 5 times stars made powerful political statements on stage

Bryan Adams is coming to Abu Dhabi

Bryan Adams is coming to Abu Dhabi