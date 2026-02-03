Inside the AI shift redefining luxury retail in the UAE

When Chalhoub Group teamed up with FACES , one of the Middle East’s top beauty retailers, to launch Layla AI, they weren’t just adding another chatbot to the mix. Layla is a generative AI–powered “ personal beauty coach ” built to bring the in-store consultant experience online. It guides users through a wealth of skincare, makeup, fragrance, and haircare products, drawing on decades of regional retail expertise to offer advice that feels both knowledgeable and personal.