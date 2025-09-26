Dubai: Meet the owner of the Dh180m penthouse on the 108th floor of Burj Khalifa

Imagine stepping out of an elevator on the 108th floor of the world’s tallest and most iconic tower, into a 21,000-square-foot glass-wrapped penthouse that commands 360-degree views of one of the most famed cities for real estate in the world. Currently up for grabs, this architectural marvel at the summit of the Burj Khalifa can become your private domain — for just Dh180 million.

The Burj Khalifa Sky Palace represents what Karl Haddad, the property’s current owner, describes to KT LUXE as the “number 1 trophy asset in Dubai” — a distinction that, he says, becomes immediately apparent when you consider its unprecedented specifications and unmatched positioning in the world’s most recognisable tower. The numbers alone suggest why.

At 21,000 square feet, this penthouse is three times larger than any other unit in the Burj Khalifa and stands as the largest available penthouse in Downtown Dubai. It is the building’s only duplex unit, the only full-floor residence, and the only property with private elevator access, ensuring that residents step directly from their lift into their private sanctuary without encountering another soul.

The exclusivity extends beyond mere size

This is the only unit in the tower featuring a private indoor pool, offering residents the surreal experience of swimming while suspended hundreds of metres above the city. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls provide unobstructed panoramic views stretching across the Arabian Gulf, the Arabian desert, and Dubai’s ever-evolving skyline — a living canvas that changes with the light and seasons.

The property comes with an estimated fit-out requirement of Dh21 million-Dh26 million, which, Haddad suggests, could elevate the penthouse’s value to between Dh275-300 million upon completion. The annual service fee of Dh1.15 million, he says, ensures that residents enjoy world-class building management and concierge services befitting their elevated position.

The vision behind the investment

For Haddad, the acquisition represented something far beyond a conventional real estate purchase. “The Burj Khalifa isn’t just a building; it’s a global landmark,” he told KT LUXE. “Owning the world’s largest penthouse here was about more than square footage — it was about acquiring a piece of cultural history and enjoying a vantage point that literally rises above the city’s story.”

His first encounter with the space, Haddad recalls, was nothing short of cinematic. “Twenty-one thousand square feet of light and panorama. Floor-to-ceiling glass reveals the sea, desert, and skyline all at once. The scale exhilarates you, but the calm of being above it all is what stays with you.”

Living in the world’s tallest tower transforms daily routines into extraordinary experiences. “It’s a ritual,” Haddad says. “Waking up as the sun spills over the Gulf, watching the city stir beneath you; it is unlike anywhere else. You’re reminded every day that you’re not just in Dubai — you’re above it, looking at the city as a living work of art.”

Investment opportunity

Beyond its lifestyle credentials, Haddad positions the penthouse as an investment vehicle rather than a traditional property purchase. “This investment is bulletproof because the major upside is in the acquisition,” he explains. “Spending another Dh10 million on fit-out can easily bump the price up by Dh50 million — that’s where the real value addition lies... the majority of people with our level of wealth lack imagination and would rather walk into something that’s ready with a toothbrush prepared.”

This perspective reflects a deeper understanding of ultra-prime real estate dynamics, where scarcity, positioning, and potential for value creation often matter more than immediate liveability. The penthouse, he says, offers its future owner the rare opportunity to create something truly bespoke while securing a position in what may be the world’s most recognisable residential address.

The penthouse’s availability comes at a time when Dubai’s real estate market continues to attract global attention and capital.

Haddad describes three converging forces driving this momentum: “Global wealth migration, geopolitical neutrality, and infrastructure excellence. Families and investors want stability, safety, and connectivity. Dubai delivers all three — and couples that with a government that executes on its vision. That’s why capital is flowing here at scale.”

This analysis positions Dubai within the constellation of global financial centres while highlighting its unique value proposition. “Dubai has become the ‘fourth hub,’” Haddad says.

“London offers heritage, New York scale, Hong Kong proximity. Dubai offers neutrality, lifestyle, and connectivity. It’s modern, safe, and pro-business — and unlike most cities, it still has the energy of building the future.”

While some analysts express concerns about potential oversupply in Dubai’s real estate market, Haddad dismisses such worries at the ultra-prime level. “There are only so many penthouses in the Burj Khalifa, only so many shoreline villas, only so many truly iconic properties. Scarcity protects value at the top end of the market.”

This scarcity principle becomes particularly relevant when considering the penthouse’s unique specifications. “It’s not replicable,” Haddad says. “Twenty-one thousand square feet in the world’s tallest building, with private elevator access and complete design freedom. You’re not just buying walls — you’re buying a cultural landmark with lasting reputational value.”

Haddad envisions the penthouse’s next owner as “a global citizen — an entrepreneur, a family office, or a collector who values both sanctuary and symbolism. This isn’t just about space; it’s about owning a piece of the world’s tallest tower”.