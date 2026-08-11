Where to celebrate Indian Independence Day 2026 in Dubai

Dubai's Indian community will mark India's Independence Day on Saturday, August 15, with cultural performances, special menus and family activities taking place across the city.

This year marks India's 80th Independence Day, and venues across Dubai are hosting events for the occasion. Whether you want to spend the weekend listening to ghazals and Qawwali, sit down for an Indian feast or turn the celebrations into a family staycation, here are some of the options to check out.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

1. Catch three days of Indian music and storytelling

For those looking to celebrate through music, literature and storytelling, Chitthi Aayi Hai – Echoes from the Homeland will run for three days at The Junction in Al Quoz.

Taking place from August 14 to 16, the festival will feature 12 cultural experiences spanning ghazals, Sufi and devotional music, Qawwali, poetry, traditional folk arts and Dastaangoi, an Urdu oral storytelling tradition.

The programme includes Musafir, a ghazal jamming experience by Aman Singh Hora, as well as a musical biography of ghazal singer Jagjit Singh. Amrut Kotasthane will present devotional music incorporating the traditional Haveli Sangeet style. At the same time, Aftab Qadri and Amil Sabri will perform Qawwali celebrating the musical legacies of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Amir Khusro and Kabir.

Rajasthani storyteller Sikandar Khan will also present three Dastaangoi performances inspired by Indian folklore, humour and literary classics.

When: August 14 to 16

Where: The Junction, Al Quoz

Tickets: Available through District and Platinumlist

2. Turn the celebrations into a family staycation

Families can also stretch the Independence Day celebrations beyond August 15 with a stay at LEGOLAND Hotel Dubai.

The hotel has introduced an offer for Indian and Pakistani families that combines its Kids Go Free promotion with an additional 10 per cent discount on hotel stays.

The deal is also open to mixed-nationality families as long as at least one family member is Indian or Pakistani. Guests will need to present proof of nationality when checking in.

Beyond the offer, families can make use of the hotel's LEGO-themed rooms, in-room treasure hunts, play areas, character meet-and-greets, nightly entertainment and swimming pool.

Booking period: Until August 30

Stay period: Until September 30

Offer: Kids Go Free plus an additional 10 per cent off

Where: LEGOLAND Hotel Dubai

3. Have an Independence Day brunch by Dubai Creek

If food is how you would rather celebrate, Greenhouse Social at Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek is hosting a one-day Indian Independence Day brunch on August 15.

The menu draws on dishes from across India, beginning with starters such as Hariyali Marinated Chicken and Paneer Tikka. Live stations will serve chaat, tawa dishes and Mumbai Masala Pav.

For mains, diners can expect Butter Chicken, Sarson Ka Saag with Makai Roti, Dal Pancharathna and Mutton Biryani. Desserts include Gulab Jamun, Shahi Tukda and Suji Ka Halwa, alongside a Masala Tea Crème Brûlée.

There is plenty planned for children too, including face painting and balloon twisting. A Best Dressed competition will see one winning family receive a brunch voucher for four for a future visit.

Confirmed brunch reservations will also be entered for a chance to receive Tanishq jewellery vouchers.

When: August 15

Price: Dh199 per person

Where: Greenhouse Social, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek

4. Tuck into an Independence Day buffet for Dh80

For a more affordable dining option, Purani Dilli will mark Independence Day with special buffets at its Bur Dubai and Sheikh Zayed Road locations.

The August 15 spread will feature Indian favourites alongside dishes inspired by the colours of the Indian flag.

Live patriotic music will accompany dinner at both venues, making this an option for families and groups looking for an evening celebration rather than a daytime brunch.

The buffet is priced at Dh80 per person at both locations.

When: August 15

Time: 7 pm to 11.30 pm in Bur Dubai; 6.30 pm to 11.30 pm on Sheikh Zayed Road

Price: Dh80 per person

Where: Purani Dilli, Bur Dubai; Purani Dilli at Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road