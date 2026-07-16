India's biggest specialty coffee chain Blue Tokai opens first UAE cafe in Dubai

One of India's best-known specialty coffee brands has officially entered the UAE, bringing its farm-to-cup coffee philosophy to Dubai as it eyes wider expansion across the Gulf.

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters has opened its first UAE café at BurJuman Mall, marking the company's entry into the GCC after more than a decade of building India's specialty coffee movement.

Founded in 2013, Blue Tokai has grown from a small coffee roasting business into India's largest specialty coffee company.

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It now operates more than 250 cafés and three roasteries, while sourcing beans directly from more than 80 coffee farms across the country. The company also has an international presence in Tokyo.

Lara M, who has tried Blue Tokai before its UAE launch, said: "Being a new coffee fanatic, usual caffeinated drinks can be quite intense for me. I was on the hunt for something milder yet healthy, and that's when I found Blue Tokai's blend, which had this organic sweetness to it. I also love the concept of the brand and how it highlights Indian farms and the diversity of different states. I am very excited to visit the café in Dubai."

The Dubai outlet introduces the brand's signature lineup of single-estate Indian coffees, seasonal roasts, and house blends. Customers can choose from several brewing methods designed to highlight different flavour profiles, alongside a menu of pastries, baked goods and freshly prepared food.

The café has been designed as an all-day space for work, meetings and social gatherings, reflecting Dubai's growing café culture.

"India has a remarkable coffee heritage, yet its potential as a specialty coffee origin is only now gaining global recognition," said Shivam Shahi, Co-Founder and COO of Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters.

"Over the last 13 years, Blue Tokai has been committed to strengthening the connection between coffee producers and consumers, while creating spaces where people can discover the craft, stories and diversity behind every cup. "Entering the UAE marks an important milestone in our journey. The vibrant café culture, diverse community and appreciation for thoughtfully crafted experiences make it an ideal gateway as we build meaningful connections with customers across the region."

Blue Tokai has partnered with Ambrosia Gulf to support its regional expansion. The company said a second UAE location is already in the pipeline, with further growth planned across the GCC.

"Dubai continues to attract brands that bring distinctive stories, innovation and new experiences to consumers," said Vishwaroop Narain, Executive Chairman of Ambrosia Gulf.

"Blue Tokai's strong heritage and commitment to craftsmanship make it well positioned for this market. Through our partnership, we look forward to supporting the brand's growth journey and creating opportunities for more consumers to discover the depth and diversity of Indian coffee."

Blue Tokai's arrival comes as Dubai's specialty coffee scene continues to expand, with international brands increasingly choosing the emirate as their gateway into the Middle East. The company said its focus remains on showcasing Indian-grown coffee and creating closer connections between coffee farmers and consumers.