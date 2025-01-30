In the modern workplace, are you paid for everything you do?

I have had some truly terrible jobs. Jobs that still give me anxiety to think about. Mostly, they gave me the professional mindset I think most people have, that one should endeavour to develop even when circumstances may hold them back.

I started noticing how various work cultures clash for Gen-Z. Think about the state of your job — gig, freelance, contract (part-time or full-time), salaried. If you put your job — jobs in my case — on that spectrum, where are they? And does the way you work end up on the schedule and do your duties align with where you are on that spectrum?

Recently I was asked and agreed to start a shift at one job early, and I did so — the manager who handles my pay was actually the one to ask, and right after the ask was the ‘we'll obviously pay you’, and I said yes. I try to have an attitude of availability when it comes to my professional development, especially considering I don’t have a physical workplace and opportunities to show off are hard to come by, and the way my work functions it was overall a positive experience for everyone involved.

But there are other facts of life and office culture that I see being... manipulated. Maybe it’s the American H1-B visa discourse disseminating north of the border, but the fact that I regularly hear about salaried employees being assigned homework by bosses that would make Meryl Streep’s character in The Devil Wears Prada look like a kitten. Homework in 2025?!

Being a foreign national in the workforce is something plenty of people understand, and though it’s the norm for those of us who have lived and worked in Dubai and the UAE, there is the desire to seek out common ground amid that sort of geographic, social, and cultural displacement. This is why so many social and recreational communities that emerge in Dubai are almost always homogeneous, the exception being the kids and teens, but even international schools are becoming less diverse.

Another stand-out is being asked to be on-call or under obligations to be ‘online’ in some way. As long as I switch all my notifications on, I’m in the clear. Maybe it’s because the news is live, but they would know if I were not doing or messing up my job — I’m under no mandate to report what I’m doing as I do it, and I am told well in advance if my shift or responsibilities change. I’ve been respected, feel all of their critiques are kind and constructive, and most importantly I’m paid well enough and fast enough that I don’t want to do anything to ruin the deal.

Companies and managers overall would do well to remember that those who concern themselves with employee retention invariably fare better in the long run. A critical mass of employee frustration aside, at some point the work will stop getting done. We all accept that this is a world where people have to work, but we also all know that many of these entities are too large for their own good.