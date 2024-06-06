'I'm not attached to money': How this Indian expat built a life of financial freedom for herself in Dubai

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 7:43 PM

Shilpa Mahtani has built a life of freedom for herself in Dubai. The Indian expat is now the chief business officer at BNBME Holiday Homes, a holiday home management company which has allowed her to create a lifestyle she loves in Dubai after 12 years in the UAE. With big plans for the future, she has a healthy relationship with money balancing respect with independence.

How would you describe your relationship to money?

I have no attachment to money. Having seen it come and go multiple times in this life, I understand each phase comes with new learnings and lessons on work, life and relationships.

How was this relationship formed?

Growing up and marrying into business families, I have seen businesses starting from scratch, some reaching exploding heights and some having to be wound down as well.

What good or bad lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?

A valuable lesson I've learned and continue to apply is the importance of saving. With time, I've come to realise that the crucial question to ask oneself is not ‘Can I afford this?’ but rather ‘How can I make this happen?’

Who do you speak to about money matters? Is it something you consider ‘taboo’?

As I work together with my husband, money matters is something we discuss all the time, be it related to work or personal. We often have conversations with the kids, helping them understand the value of the same.

Who has taught you the most about financial management?

The person who has truly been my greatest mentor in financial management is my husband, who is also my business partner. We began our journey together at the young age of 21, collaborating on various entrepreneurial endeavours. While academic degrees certainly have their place, it's the hands-on experience and daily operations that have truly enriched my understanding of financial management.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

I’ll always work hard to deserve and control you, but never empower you to control me.

What do you think has been the most profound experience you’ve had so far in relation to money?