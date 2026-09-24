IIFA Awards 2027 in Abu Dhabi to stream live worldwide on YouTube

The IIFA Awards 2027 will stream live worldwide on YouTube as part of a new partnership between the International Indian Film Academy and the video platform.

The 27th edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on January 22 and 23, 2027. It will be the event’s fourth edition in the emirate.

IIFA said the partnership will also bring audiences celebrity conversations, creator-led stories and behind-the-scenes footage before and after the awards. The livestream’s start time has yet to be announced.

“Returning to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for our fourth showcase is incredibly special,” said Andre Timmins, founder and director of IIFA Weekend & Awards.

“This IIFA, we want to raise that bar again, bigger stars, bigger experiences, deeper fan engagement and a celebration that reaches far beyond the arena.”

The awards began in 2000 at London’s Millennium Dome. Abu Dhabi previously hosted IIFA in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan will host the main ceremony on January 23, with Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor set to perform. Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal will host the IIFA Digital Awards on January 22.

Tickets for the main ceremony start at Dh100. Doors are scheduled to open at 6pm, with the show beginning at 7.30pm.