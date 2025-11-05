Iconic New York-based pizzeria launches its first Dubai outlet at Silicon Central Mall

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, the iconic New York-based pizzeria renowned for its coal-fired brick-oven pizzas, has officially opened its first store in Dubai at Silicon Central Mall. The restaurant brings over a century of authentic Brooklyn pizza-making tradition to the UAE and offers residents and visitors a true taste of New York.

Founded on the tradition of hand-tossed fresh dough and premium ingredients, Grimaldi’s serves pizzas baked in signature coal-fired brick ovens, delivering a flavor and crispness that cannot be replicated by conventional ovens. The restaurant features an open kitchen where guests can experience the artistry behind each pizza. Its family-friendly, casual yet upscale setting creates the perfect environment for any occasion.

In addition to its award-winning pizzas, Grimaldi’s Dubai menu includes a wide range of appetizers, made-in-house desserts daily. The restaurant has earned the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences 5 Star Diamond Award for eight consecutive years in the United States.

“We are thrilled to bring Grimaldi’s authentic New York pizza experience to Dubai,” said Joseph Ciolli, CEO of Grimaldi’s Pizzeria. “Our focus has always been on quality, tradition, and creating a welcoming environment where families and friends can enjoy an exceptional dining experience. We look forward to sharing our passion for pizza with the Dubai community.”

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is built on over 100 years of pizza-making tradition originating in Brooklyn, New York. Using coal-fired brick ovens, hand-tossed dough made in-house daily, and the freshest ingredients, Grimaldi’s delivers an authentic pizza experience with a signature crisp crust and unique flavor. With multiple U.S. locations and international acclaim, Grimaldi’s