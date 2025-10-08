Hyaat Couture by Nikki Rumana Faisal brings ‘Minimalism to Magnificence’ at BT Fashion Week

Bridging the creative worlds of Dubai and India, Hyaat Couture by Nikki, the couture house founded by Nikki Rumana Faisal, made a dazzling statement at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 with an all-white collection that embodied purity, power, and poetic grace.

The showcase themed ‘Minimalism to Magnificence’ was a visual symphony of serenity and sophistication. Every silhouette flowed with ease, balancing contemporary couture craftsmanship with timeless femininity. The all-white ensembles, crafted in silk organza, crepe, and chiffon, were accentuated with delicate embellishments that shimmered subtly under the runway lights, evoking calmness and quiet luxury.

The highlight of the evening came when Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela graced the runway as the showstopper for Hyaat Couture. Dressed in a bespoke ivory creation featuring exquisite handworked detailing and ethereal feather accents, she embodied Nikki’s vision pure, powerful, and unforgettable.

After the show, Urvashi shared, “This is the first time I’ve worn feathers on a couture outfit and I felt an incredible strength in it. There’s something deeply empowering about wearing white, and Nikki’s creation made me feel graceful yet powerful.” Her regal walk and radiant confidence drew admiration from the audience, perfectly translating the designer’s philosophy of subtle strength through simplicity.

“For me, white is not just a colour — it’s a language of peace, strength, and divine simplicity,” said Nikki Rumana Faisal, Founder and Creative Director of Hyaat Couture. “This collection is a reflection of my heart inspired by my late father, Saleem Quereshi, whose blessings continue to guide my path; my mother, Yasrab, whose grace defines resilience; my husband, Faisal, for his constant faith in my vision; and my children, siblings, my staff and my beloved customers, who are the light and laughter behind everything I create. This moment belongs to all of them.”

With its Dubai-based roots and cross-cultural perspective, Hyaat Couture by Nikki has emerged as a bridge between modest elegance and modern glamour resonating with women who seek individuality, refinement, and emotion in design. Nikki’s ability to weave soulful storytelling into couture has made the label synonymous with meaningful luxury.

At Bombay Times Fashion Week, the collection stood apart for its clarity of concept and emotional depth. In an era of excess, Hyaat Couture chose purity proving that restraint can be radiant, and that true craftsmanship lies in balance, not abundance. Each look symbolized calm confidence, celebrating womanhood with grace rather than grandeur.

The show concluded to a standing ovation, as Nikki Rumana Faisal took her final bow beside Urvashi Rautela, marking not just another successful showcase but a moment of gratitude, legacy, and artistic fulfilment.

From the heart of Dubai to the runways of India, Hyaat Couture continues to inspire with its commitment to purity, purpose, and power in fashion.