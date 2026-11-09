'The Hunger Games' returns with 'Sunrise on the Reaping': What fans need to know

The Hunger Games is returning to cinemas this November with Sunrise on the Reaping, the sixth film in the franchise, taking viewers back to Panem to explore the story of a familiar character.

Based on Suzanne Collins' 2025 novel of the same name, the upcoming prequel follows a young Haymitch Abernathy, who was previously portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the original films.

But this time, the story takes place 24 years before Katniss Everdeen enters the arena, offering a look at how Haymitch became the character fans know.

The film follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, who is selected to compete in the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

Unlike the usual Games, which select two tributes from each district, the Quarter Quell requires twice as many participants, sending 48 young people into the arena.

As Haymitch struggles to survive, he forms an alliance with fellow District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner and becomes involved in efforts to challenge the Capitol's control.

The story explores the events that shaped Haymitch long before he became a mentor to Katniss and Peeta.

Joseph Zada takes over the role of young Haymitch, while Mckenna Grace plays Maysilee Donner.

Familiar faces return

Several familiar characters also return, portrayed by new actors.

Elle Fanning plays a younger Effie Trinket, Jesse Plemons takes on the role of Plutarch Heavensbee, and Kieran Culkin portrays Caesar Flickerman.

Ralph Fiennes stars as President Coriolanus Snow, while Whitney Peak plays Lenore Dove Baird, Haymitch's girlfriend.

The cast also includes Glenn Close, Maya Hawke and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are also set to reprise their roles as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

Lionsgate has released trailers offering a look at Haymitch's selection for the Games, the arena and his growing resistance against the Capitol.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is scheduled to arrive in UAE cinemas on November 19, ahead of its November 20 release in the US.

The film is directed by Francis Lawrence, who previously worked on Catching Fire, both Mockingjay films and The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

It marks the franchise's return to cinemas three years after The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which explored the early life of President Snow.