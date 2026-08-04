Huda Kattan reveals she and daughter have Lyme disease, condemns online bullying

Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan has revealed that both she and her 15-year-old daughter, Nour Giselle, have been living with Lyme disease after opening up about the online abuse her daughter has faced over her appearance.

In an emotional video shared on social media on Monday, August 3, Kattan said she felt compelled to address the issue after Nour became the target of relentless comments and speculation about her looks.

"I don't even know how to address this video because it's so ridiculous," Kattan began, describing her daughter as "such a sweet girl" who deeply cares about others.

The beauty entrepreneur explained that she had largely stopped sharing photos of Nour in recent years because she anticipated people would begin commenting on her appearance as she grew older.

According to Kattan, online users have been spreading false rumours about Nour's appearance, with some claiming the teenager had undergone cosmetic procedures, including a nose job and even a facelift.

"There was a whole account, they were saying that she had a facelift," Kattan said. "I wasn't even allowing her to do laser hair removal. Why would I let her do anything?"

Kattan then revealed that both she and Nour have Lyme disease, a bacterial infection that she said she has lived with since childhood and believes she passed to her daughter during pregnancy.

She explained that both have been taking medication for underlying health issues related to the illness, which can cause significant weight gain.

"Nour went on it sooner than I did because she just wasn't feeling well," Kattan said. "It causes rapid weight gain. She gained a lot more weight than I did because she was on it longer."

The entrepreneur said she had been deleting abusive comments and blocking users, while also working with TikTok to remove accounts dedicated to bullying her daughter.

"You shouldn't be online bullying a child. It's ridiculous," she said.

Kattan criticised people who target others over their appearance, particularly minors.

"If you spend time online bullying people, you're a loser," she said. "To comment on a child, make pages about them, or go out of your way to shame them, you need to review your life."

She also thanked followers who defended Nour online, saying their support meant more than they realised.

Ending her message, Kattan urged people to remember that they never know what someone is going through behind the scenes.

"Nour and I have Lyme disease, and we've been dealing with some medication side effects," she wrote in the video's caption. "It's not OK to bully people, and you don't know what they are going through."