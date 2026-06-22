How UAE running communities inspired a new limited-edition sneaker

Long before sunrise, runners gather across the UAE's parks, waterfronts, and city streets. Some are training for marathons, others are chasing personal goals, while many simply come for the sense of community.

Over the past decade, these communities have helped transform running from an individual sport into a social movement across the Emirates, with run clubs, grassroots initiatives, and fitness groups becoming a regular part of life in cities including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

It is this culture that New Balance says inspired its latest UAE-exclusive release, a limited-edition version of the 1080v15 that will be available across select stores in the country.

The special edition is designed as a tribute to the communities that continue to shape life across the Emirates. While understated in appearance, the shoe features a clean white upper accented with subtle red and green detailing on the heels and lace tips, a nod to the UAE.

The launch follows the release of the 1080v15 earlier this year and builds on the brand's wider "Run Your Way" philosophy, which encourages people to approach movement on their own terms.

"The UAE is where our journey in this region began, and today it remains home to our regional hub for the wider MEAI business, making it an incredibly important market for us," said Stuart Henwood, Senior Director at New Balance, Middle East, Africa, and India.

"Over the years, we've continued to deepen our presence here through running culture, grassroots participation, New Balance Run Clubs, and the communities that shape how people move every day."

Henwood said the company wanted to recognise the people who continue to participate, support one another, and contribute to the country's growing fitness culture.

"Run Your Way reflects the belief that there is no single way to move through sport or life, and that every pace, path, and purpose is valid," he said.

The release comes at a time when running continues to gain momentum across the UAE. From weekly community runs and charity races to major events that attract thousands of participants, the sport has become increasingly accessible to people of all ages and fitness levels.

New Balance established its Middle East subsidiary in 2019 and has since expanded its focus on community-led initiatives, local storytelling, and running culture across the region. According to the company, the new launch is intended to reflect that long-term commitment to the UAE market and the communities that have helped shape it.

The UAE-exclusive 1080v15 is in retail for Dh899 and is available in limited quantities at select New Balance stores in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.