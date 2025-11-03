Phones as babysitters? UAE children turn to screens as parents juggle work

Children today are growing up in a world where technology is deeply rooted, from TVs to tablets and smartphones. According to the Pew Research Center, one in four parents say their child aged 12 or younger already owns a smartphone.

The report also highlighted that while 9 in 10 young children still watch television, mobile devices are quickly becoming the preferred source of entertainment and interaction.

The findings show 68 per cent of children under 12 use a tablet and 61 per cent use a smartphone. Even the youngest children are part of the digital scene — around 60 per cent of parents said their child under the age of two has already used a smartphone.

What's more, AI chatbots are also now part of this evolving digital mix — something that would have been unimaginable just a few years ago.

Although the study is based in the US, its findings resonate strongly with families in the UAE, where both parents working full-time has become the norm. Many households are witnessing similar patterns of technology use — and the growing challenge of managing screen time.

Pain and panacea

For Dubai resident Shreya Goswami, technology has become both a blessing and a concern. "With both parents working, children naturally gravitate towards devices,” she said. “I have one child, and on days when my husband and I are at work and he’s home, especially on non-school days, he often tells me he feels lonely. That’s when he turns more to his gadget. In a way, it’s both a comfort and a companion for him."

Shreya said she and her husband monitor their son’s online activity and limit screen time. “But at the same time, I’ve also seen a creative side emerge through his device use, which fascinates me,” she added. “He doesn't just play games, he actually creates them. He’s only nine, yet he also makes PowerPoint presentations, something I only learned much later in life. Schools today encourage children to be digitally savvy — it's become as much a necessity as an option. My main concern is the impact of screens on his eyesight.”

UAE educators also notice this shift. Natalia Svetenok, Principal of Woodlem British School in Ajman, said children’s ability to focus, imagine, and connect is evolving. “People's attention spans are getting shorter,” she said, “but creativity and adaptability are growing when [devices] are used for a purpose.

“The Parent Council works closely with us to help families learn how to use media and technology in a healthy way. We are the ones who are raising our kids, not technology. We need to teach them how to stay human in a world full of technology.”

Watch out for behavioural changes

Some parents find excessive screen time more troubling. German mother Helene Müller (name changed for privacy) noticed behavioural changes in her teenage daughter after long exposure to devices.

“She became more aggressive, anxious and irritable,” Müller recalled. “At that age, she was a teenager and wouldn’t listen to us, which really worried me and my husband. I also noticed she was withdrawing socially and struggling to focus."

It wasn’t until her daughter’s grades began to drop that the family saw a turning point. “She has always been a good student, so when her grades started dropping, it hit her hard,” Helene said. “That’s when the realisation came from within, she decided on her own to cut back and refocus on her studies.”

Experts say moderation and structure remain crucial in managing children’s digital habits. Dr Ayman Fahmy, Specialist Pediatrics at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, advised parents to maintain clear routines and encourage physical activity. “Maintaining a routine is key,” he earlier said. “Set consistent wake-up and sleep times. Limit screen use as much as possible. Encourage physical activity through indoor games or local camps. Most importantly, children follow by example — stay active, and involve them whenever you can."