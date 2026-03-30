How to show up as a leader during uncertain times

The last couple of weeks have been a bit of a wild ride here in the region, and globally. Like many of you, I’ve had a lot of conversations with founders and teams trying to navigate what feels like a very unusual moment. What has made it easier, of course, is the huge respect and appreciation for how the UAE government handles situations like this and the level of protection that we have here. That gives people a lot of confidence.

But it doesn’t change the fact that uncertainty still affects people. And even though we’ve seen over the last week that businesses are largely operating as normal again, moments like this still sit in the background. They interrupt routines, they make people think about things they wouldn’t normally think about, and they can leave teams and communities feeling a little unsettled for a while. It’s also the kind of moment where leadership becomes more important than ever.

For founders and business leaders, how you respond in moments like this can shape how your team, your customers and your wider community experience uncertainty. Read on for a few practical ways businesses can maintain clarity, communication and confidence when the environment around them feels unpredictable:

Start with your people

When something unusual happens in the world, the instinct can sometimes be to push straight back into productivity and normal operations. But the most important thing a leader can do is check in with the people around them and acknowledge that everyone processes uncertainty differently. A simple message or conversation to ask how someone is doing can make a much bigger impact than most leaders realise. When people feel supported, it creates a sense of stability that helps everything else continue to function.

Keep communication open

Communication becomes incredibly important during times like this. When there’s uncertainty, people naturally start filling in the gaps themselves, often with assumptions that aren’t helpful. So even if there isn’t much new information to share, keeping communication open and transparent helps create a sense of calm. Leaders don’t need to have all the answers, but they do need to create clarity wherever they can.

Moments like this call for community

Leadership isn’t only about what happens inside your own team or organisation. Checking in on other founders, peers, and people in your wider network matters just as much, this is what community is all about! When things feel uncertain, knowing that others are navigating it alongside you can make a real difference. Sometimes the most valuable thing you can offer someone in moments like this is simply reaching out and asking how they’re doing. Or organise a last minute zoom call with no KPIs other than just to check in.

Not everything needs to happen right now

In the immediate aftermath of moments like this, it’s probably not the time to be chasing deals, pushing contracts through, or asking people for things. Relationships always matter more than transactions, but especially during periods of uncertainty. Giving people a bit of space and understanding often strengthens relationships far more than pushing for business outcomes ever will.

Back the businesses around you

When uncertainty hits, people tend to hibernate a little. They cancel plans, delay meetings, and generally pull back. But many businesses, particularly in hospitality and service industries, feel that shift very quickly. Continuing to go out, support local venues, and keep the ecosystem around us moving is one small but meaningful way we can help each other.

Take care of yourself

The final thing, and probably the one leaders forget the most, is taking care of themselves and their nervous systems! When situations like this happen, your body naturally goes into a stress response. Sleep can get disrupted, your mind starts running through scenarios, and you’re often carrying the added responsibility of making sure your team and business are okay as well. That’s a lot for one nervous system to hold. So it becomes even more important to prioritise rest, proper nourishment, and giving yourself moments to slow down so your body can come back into balance. Because the steadier you are as a leader, the steadier the people around you will feel too.

Leadership during uncertain times is about showing up with calm, care, and a bit of humanity when people need it most. And more often than not, it’s the way you show up in moments like these that people remember long after everything returns to normal.