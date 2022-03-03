How to foster a gender-inclusive workplace

Regional chief marketing and communications officer, Accenture Middle East, Ebru Tuygun, on braking the glass ceiling

By wknd. desk Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 8:24 PM

As a woman leader, what steps do you actively take to ensure women thrive in your workplace?

I believe having the conversation about your challenges and openly sharing what you may be going through are the two most important things required to thrive in the workplace. Building that support system, where there’s trust, and conveying that you’re there for the other person, is so important to build that culture. It’s easy for women to think they are alone in a situation and that they are the only ones struggling at work so it becomes imperative to take the courage to share our challenges. I truly believe that when you share those challenges, you can build your trusted circle and people around you will do the best to support you and help you thrive. This is what I recommend to the women in my team.

Ebru Tuygun

You have conducted diversity and inclusion programmes. Why is this consciousness so important in a contemporary workplace?

I always worked in a multinational environment, where I learned that listening to each other and having empathy is very important. Judging someone with your own values that you grew up with, or you think should exist in a work environment because according to you, that’s ‘the norm’, can be very dangerous for a company to thrive. In this way, they will always face the challenge of not understanding different cultures and its values, how all these can live in harmony actually, and understand the fact that this is the real wealth of a diverse culture. Inclusion and diversity will bring companies so many new perspectives, instead of imposing what is the ‘right’ way. When you create a culture of appreciating differences, making everyone part of the bigger picture and appreciate them for who they are, it helps determine the success of an organisation.

What are the real challenges for women who aspire to break the glass ceiling in the contemporary workplace?

I believe voicing your challenges in a constructive way, being an active part of the negotiation when you discuss your package, what you are worth or what you demand for yourself in a male-dominated workplace are the key challenges. Recently, I was part of Stanford University Graduate School of Business — High Potential Women Leaders programme and there, I discovered the main challenge for women’s growth was that they themselves couldn’t go out there and seek what they deserve. I also believe that men in our region need special training on how to be inclusive and support women’s voices by encouraging women to share their views, and not end up conducting meetings that only have men’s voices. Having open conversations and men supporting women to voice their concerns are very important to keep seeing women rise to the top.

What is your advice to women who are navigating work and family post-pandemic?

Women are doing a great job to keep the balance of working from home during the pandemic. The key here is the ‘balance’, if you think one facet overrides the other, you should take one step back and think of how you can better manage this. I always believe that being part of the solution instead of complaining and blaming others is very important. No one will come and save you but yourself, so I recommend women to have that constructive conversation with their leaders or family members and share what works for them, so their family life and their professional career can continue to thrive and grow together.

