How technology is revolutionising the Great Indian Wedding

Wedding planners are increasingly using creative and interesting ways to incorporate tech into nuptials, making it a bespoke spectacle quite like none other

By Rashmi Gopal Rao Published: Thu 1 Jun 2023, 8:29 PM

It is not an understatement to say that Indian weddings are the epitome of all things luxury. An explosion of celebration, glitter and rituals, Indian weddings are often lavish, extravagant and simply gargantuan. Touted as one of the largest industries in India, the multi-billion-dollar wedding market is growing at a furious pace with more and more people opting for weddings that are luxurious and exclusive.

Apart from choosing exotic locations, aesthetic décor themes and fancy food spreads, most weddings today are leveraging on disruptive technologies to create immersive experiences for guests. Wedding planners are increasingly using creative and interesting ways to incorporate tech into nuptials, making it a bespoke spectacle quite like none other.

Seamless Planning and Execution

Right from using new-age digital apps to source vendors, virtual reality to walk through wedding venues, 3D software to visualise decor to filters for Instagram or Snapchat and even AI-powered chatbots for guests, it is safe to say that the Indian wedding is the newest tech-enabled industry in town. “Technology plays a massive role in weddings today. We have entered an era where it has become an integral part of creating extraordinary wedding experiences. Take something as basic as ChatGPT, for example. We use it to craft personalised text messages, ensuring that every interaction with the guests feels special and unique. It is s all about going the extra mile to make each person feel valued and appreciated,” says Devanshi Patel, founder, Shreem Events.

Today, wedding websites help with every aspect of planning and execution. Using this, couples track guest lists, RSVPs and even access important information like dietary preferences. It can be effectively used for gift registries and to communicate key details, like the wedding schedule, themes and basically set the tone for the entire event. The best part about a wedding website is that it is eco-friendly and can serve as a perfect souvenir years after your special day!

New-Age Technologies Aplenty

In today’s fast-paced world, where efficient logistics and time management are critical, digital invitations and high-tech e-invites have proved to be a game changer. “We find ourselves on the cusp of a future where AI-powered tools and cutting-edge project mapping techniques are revolutionising the design of digital invitations. Through the seamless integration of face recognition technology, guests can simply capture a facial scan directly from the digital invite,” says Itchha Talreja, founder, Itchha Talreja Designs. She adds that this is especially useful when dealing with high-profile guests where privacy and security are key concerns. With face recognition technology, the verification process becomes convenient, secure and swift.

VR photography and videography have truly transformed the way wedding memories are captured. While drones and high-definition cameras effectively cover a large area in a non-intrusive way, technology is also commonly used to live stream weddings all over the world for near and dear ones who cannot attend. “By incorporating drones, we are able to create breathtaking displays of lights and colours, which help to add the ‘wow’ factor to the wedding celebration. We explore projection and mapping as well. While projection allows us to transform any flat surface into a dynamic canvas, mapping helps with minute details on any surface and create captivating images or videos that enhance the overall look. We use mapping on wedding gowns, heritage walls, and even cakes,” adds Devanshi Patel.

While the use of RFID badges is common, wedding planners today provide guests with touch cards or reusable visiting cards. “These cards offer a multitude of functionalities, allowing guests to simply tap them on their phones and access the couple’s wedding website or Instagram account. It is a seamless and interactive way to provide information and keep everyone engaged throughout the event,” explains Devanshi Patel.

Focus on Interactive Technologies for Quirky Vibes

In today’s day and age, where the power of social media is undeniable, more and more couples are opting to share their special moments on various platforms. Customised filters, unique hashtags and AI photobooths offer a fun and interactive experience for guests, allowing them to capture unique moments with creative filters and features. “Interactive photo booths are a popular trend today. We have a booth placed at the centre for capturing videos or even polaroid prints that can be instantly shared. We also use apps that keep all the guests connected with updates about the event. Some apps even provide guests a feature to upload their IDs directly as an RSVP. We also have barcodes placed at different places in the venue that help guests locate the route to the event,” says Ekta Saigal Lulla, founder and partner, ESL Weddings. Apart from this, couple logos, robotic bartenders, tech wearables and apps for requesting your favourite dance numbers to be played are other examples of using technology to curate personalised experiences at weddings.

Balance is Key

Upskilling and embracing new technologies are crucial in order to keep abreast with the ever-evolving trends and innovations. “It is a constant learning process for us as wedding planners and we keep ourselves updated using research, publications, webinars, blogs, etc. We also ensure that guests are aware of and can effectively use these features at the wedding. Clear communication, step-by-step instructions and constant support channels help make the experience seamless and enjoyable for guests regardless of their familiarity with the technology,” adds Ekta Saigal Lulla. While the use of emerging technologies is here to stay, it is not without glitches and challenges. “There can be unforeseen issues that arise during an event. It could be a software bug, a connectivity problem or even an electrical shortage. However, these instances are relatively rare and can be mitigated with thorough pre-planning and testing. By ensuring that all technical elements are properly set up, tested and backed up, we minimise the risk of such incidents occurring,” adds Devanshi Patel.

While technology will continue to play a pivotal role, it is key to maintain a balance and use it in way that is inclusive and cherished by all. It should serve as a tool to enhance the overall wedding experience rather than overshadowing human connections, guest interactions and candid moments, which is what makes every wedding unique and special.

