How Dubai Racing Club is shaping the future of global horse racing

When the gates open at Meydan this November, the Dubai Racing Carnival will return in full stride, capturing the very spirit of Dubai. Spanning 17 race meetings, the season begins on November 7, 2025, and culminates on March 28, 2026, with the landmark 30th running of the Dubai World Cup ­— one of the richest and most anticipated races on the international calendar ­— drawing elite horses, jockeys, and fans from around the world.

For Dubai Racing Club, horse racing isn’t just about sport. Across the season, the thunder of hooves blends with the buzz of music, fine dining and fanfare. Guests feel the pulse of world-class racing while enjoying Michelin-starred cuisine, family-friendly entertainment, and digital experiences that bring fans closer to the action than ever before.

In this interview with Khaleej Times, Ali Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Racing Club, explains what goes into preparing for an event of this magnitude and says that success lies in a mindset that “never stands still”. He shares how Dubai continues to lead the global racing world — from nurturing new talent and investing in technology to building a season that celebrates 30 years of excellence and a future that’s racing ahead at full speed.

How has the Dubai Racing Club maintained its competitive edge on the international stage?

Our strength lies in a combination of heritage, innovation, and vision. Our geographical location is a natural advantage — between East and West, with ideal weather and world-leading logistics. But I believe that what truly keeps us ahead is our mindset: we never stand still. Dubai is a city where innovation isn’t just encouraged, it’s ingrained in every aspect of life and industry. We’re constantly looking at how to improve the experience for participants and fans alike — whether that’s through improving our on-ground logistical support for horsemen, enhancing digital content for our social followers, hosting new events, or launching fan engagement platforms that bring people closer to the action.

We’ve invested continuously in every aspect of the sport — from state-of-the-art facilities and prize money structures to technology and hospitality. Both the Dubai Racing Carnival and the Dubai World Cup grow considerably year on year, allowing us to host horses and racegoers from around the world during the winter months and position Dubai as a key destination on the international racing calendar.

The Dubai World Cup is one of the richest and most anticipated races globally. What goes into preparing for an event of this magnitude?

The Dubai World Cup is a year-long journey. The moment one edition ends, we begin planning for the next. And with our 30-year milestone anniversary in 2026, every department — from racing operations and logistics to marketing and hospitality, security and media, and the many more that make our events come to life— works in unison to ensure every detail is perfected.

We host some of the most valuable races in the world, welcoming thousands of guests, and millions of global viewers. That scale requires exceptional coordination. Horses travel from all corners of the world — Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia — so the logistics are incredibly complex. Our team ensures seamless quarantine arrangements, training schedules, and the comfort of both horses and their connections.

Over the decades, Dubai Racing Club has attracted elite global talent. How do you continue to draw top horses, jockeys, and trainers to Dubai?

The combination of world-class facilities, attractive prize money, and Dubai’s unique lifestyle continues to draw the sport’s elite to our racing season.

The Dubai Racing Carnival gives international participants greater flexibility to base themselves in Dubai over the winter. They can train, compete, and enjoy the benefits of a well-structured racing calendar — all within one of the most advanced equestrian facilities in the world.

Our stabling and training infrastructure, veterinary support, and track quality meet the highest international standards. At the same time, Dubai offers what no other racing destination can: safety, luxury, and accessibility. Trainers and jockeys enjoy the same five-star experience as our guests — from world-class hotels to exceptional logistics and hospitality.

Beyond the races, how does Dubai Racing Club create an experience for fans, families, and visitors on race days?

Over the past two years, we’ve completely reimagined the race day experience. We now offer something for everyone: from the excitement of the rails in the Paddock Garden, where fans can feel the thunder of the horses passing by whilst enjoying a casual night out with family and friends, to the refined luxury of private suites and or our hospitality experiences, complete with dedicated kids’ areas.

Our aim is to make Meydan Racecourse a destination where sport meets celebration — where every guest, whether they’re a lifelong racing enthusiast or a first-time visitor, leaves with lasting memories. We have a beautiful, spacious outdoor area, where incredible animals and athletes perform at their best — I really encourage parents to introduce their children to this wonderful sport, it’s something so unique.

Luxury hospitality and entertainment are integral to Meydan. How does the Club balance sporting excellence with guest experience?

We view hospitality as an essential part of the racing experience — not separate from the sport but complementing it. For DRC, we recognise that (to attract new racegoers, and to be competitive) it is incredibly important to have a diverse food and beverage offering, given the thriving event and dining scene that exists in the city.

This season, we’ve introduced new fine-dining experiences that reflect Dubai’s culinary evolution. Masti, listed in the Michelin Guide, and THE MAINE, a city favourite, have joined our dining portfolio on feature nights, alongside a new monthly addition — the Finish Line Brunch, by Be More Than. Plus, we have exciting additions to announce soon.

Every venue offers panoramic views of the track, so guests can enjoy world-class cuisine without missing a second of the action.

How does Dubai Racing Club integrate Dubai’s equestrian heritage with modern innovation in racing and event management?

The horse is deeply embedded in the UAE’s cultural identity. It represents endurance, loyalty, and the spirit of our ancestors. That tradition is the foundation of everything we do at Dubai Racing Club.

But we also recognise that to honour that heritage, we must keep evolving. Innovation is part of Dubai’s DNA, and we apply it to every element of our sport — from racing technology and veterinary science to event management and fan engagement.

For example, we’ve introduced advanced data analytics for race timing, and we use digital tools to enhance integrity and transparency. On the fan side, our digital platforms and broadcast innovations make it easier than ever for global audiences to follow the action. It’s a constant balance — celebrating where we’ve come from while embracing the technology that defines where we’re going.

The Dubai World Cup will mark its 30th anniversary in 2026. What can fans expect from this milestone edition?

The 30th anniversary will be a truly celebratory moment — not just for Dubai Racing Club, but for the global racing community. The Dubai World Cup has always been about pushing boundaries. The first running in 1996 set new standards for prize money and international participation. Three decades later, we’re proud to continue that legacy. Last year’s event achieved record attendance, and our closing ceremony broke three Guinness World Records, and for the 30th edition, we’re planning something even more remarkable. While I can’t reveal all the details just yet, we are designing a celebration that honours our champions, our fans, and our city — combining world-class sport, entertainment, and cultural moments that reflect Dubai’s innovation and global spirit. It will be a day to remember — a tribute to the past and a statement about the future of racing in Dubai.

How does Dubai Racing Club contribute to the broader equestrian and sporting community in the UAE?

Our role extends far beyond hosting race meetings — we see ourselves as custodians of Dubai’s equestrian heritage and as active contributors to the development of the wider sporting community.

Currently we are very focused on education and knowledge transfer. Later this season, we’ll be launching a dedicated Dubai Racing Club Education Programme — an initiative designed to nurture the next generation of racing and equestrian professionals. It will offer workshops and behind-the-scenes learning opportunities in areas such as race management, equine welfare, media, and event operations. Each season we also offer an internship programme, welcoming young nationals to gain hands-on experience across our departments.

The goal is to create a pathway for young Emiratis and residents who are passionate about horses and sport, giving them the skills and experience to build meaningful careers within the racing and wider equestrian industry.

By investing in education, infrastructure, and access, we’re ensuring that the spirit of Dubai’s equestrian tradition continues to grow stronger — not just at the elite level, but across the entire community.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com