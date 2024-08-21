Craving burger at 11pm? Dubai named among top 3 cities for late-night dining

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 2:51 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 3:29 PM

In a world where dining habits vary widely, Dubai has solidified its position as a global capital for late-night dining. According to a report by international food magazine Chef's Pencil, this bustling city ranks third globally, tied with other Middle Eastern cities like Doha and Muscat, as well as European giants Madrid and Athens, for its vibrant late-night food culture.

The report highlights global cities where late-night dining is most accessible, based on an analysis of restaurant reservation apps across 89 cities. It ranks cities by the latest possible dinner reservation times, providing insights into dining cultures around the world.

Cairo, Egypt's capital city, tops the list, with the average last seating time at midnight, making it the world's capital of late dining.

Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, and two Indian megacities, New Delhi and Mumbai, rank second, with an average last seating time of 11.30pm.

Dubai, Doha, and Muscat also score highly, with an average last seating time of 11pm, reflecting a strong late-night dining culture in these Middle Eastern cities.

Madrid, the Spanish capital, known for its late dining culture is the highest in Europe, alongside Athens, Greece. Latin American cities like Mexico City, Buenos Aires, and Montevideo are also prominent, with an average last seating time of 11pm. In the US, Miami and Las Vegas stand out, with last seating times around 10.30pm, later than most American cities.

New Zealand's Auckland, meanwhile, has the earliest restaurant closing times, with the last seating at 8.30pm, followed by Luxembourg City at 8.45pm.

Surprisingly, major Asian cities like Tokyo and Seoul also have relatively early closing times, with the last seating around 9pm.

Dubai - A city that never sleeps

Dubai's position as a late-night dining hub reflects its cosmopolitan nature, where residents and visitors alike embrace the city's 24-hour lifestyle. In Dubai, it is not uncommon for restaurants to remain open until and after midnight throughout the week, catering to the diverse preferences of its inhabitants. Whether you are winding down after a day exploring the city or stepping out of a late-night event, Dubai's culinary scene ensures you won't go to bed hungry.

One of the reasons Dubai shines in late-night dining is its rich tapestry of cultures. The city is home to an array of international cuisines, from traditional Emirati dishes to global flavours. Areas like Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah, Old Dubai and the Marina are bustling with restaurants that cater to late-night diners. Whether you are in the mood for a lavish dinner at a five-star hotel or a casual meal at a local eatery, you will find plenty of options even as the night deepens.