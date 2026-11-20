How brands can capitalise on the end-of-year rise in spending

Bigger budgets and louder campaigns no longer decide who wins the final quarter. Consumer habits do

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For brands, Q4 is the final chance to accelerate growth and deliver against annual goals, and with Ramadan arriving only weeks after it ends, it also sets the tone for the start of the next year. More brands are concentrating their investment in these weeks, so competition for every shopper is tougher than ever. In this setting, success depends less on how much a brand spends and more on how people decide what to buy and whether the brand appears early in that decision.

For a growing number of shoppers, that decision starts with discovery rather than search. Four in five people say TikTok is the best platform for finding new brands or products naturally, without feeling advertised to. Some 68 per cent have seen a product or brand passively and later thought of it and searched for it. For brands, this means the purchase journey often begins before a shopper knows they are looking.

Content should feel native

Creators play a central role in that first moment. 77 per cent of people say creators help them decide what to buy, and shoppers value the honest reviews and real results they see on TikTok. They prefer content that looks and sounds like the rest of their feed over content that reads as an ad. The task for brands is less about polished adverts and more about giving creators room to show products in their own voice.

Bath & Body Works applied this approach in its 2024 Peak Trade campaign in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The brand worked with TikTok creators to show different product categories in an authentic way and measured the result with a Kantar ad effectiveness study and a brand lift study. Ad recall rose 16.3 per cent against a benchmark of 1.6 per cent, with gains in awareness and purchase intent as well.

Victoria's Secret took a similar route for its 2024 Fashion Show collection. It collaborated with four lifestyle creators to make TikTok-first content for audiences in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar. The campaign reached a 42.36 per cent view-through rate, well above the 27 per cent benchmark.

Keeping pace once demand arrives

Authentic content only pays off if campaign setup can keep up with it. During peak weeks, speed matters, and manual, fragmented setups slow down optimisation. That pressure carries into the new year, as many teams will be planning Ramadan campaigns while Q4 is still running.

Centrepoint moved from a high-touch manual setup to a single Smart+ 2.0 approach across its catalogue and non-catalogue campaigns, fuelled by creative. The aim was to reduce fragmentation and speed up optimisation across all campaign types. The result was a 62 per cent higher return on ad spend and a 35 per cent lower cost per purchase. Sephora moved its account to Smart+ in Q4 and saw a 40 per cent uplift in return on ad spend, while also reaching shoppers earlier in their consideration stage.

Creative tools can ease the production load as well, which matters when a retailer has a large catalogue to show. American Eagle showcased its catalogue through AI-generated content boosted on Smart+ Catalog Ads, a regional first on TikTok, and cut its cost per acquisition by 54 per cent compared with the period before.

Think past the moment

The lesson from these campaigns is that Q4 is a season-long opportunity and not a single sales date. Shoppers move from discovery to consideration to purchase over weeks, and each stage rewards content that feels honest and relevant. Planning for that whole range, rather than only around peak sale days, helps brands stay present as shoppers move through it. Brands that understand how people decide, make content that fits naturally into their feeds and reach them at the start of the journey are better placed to turn attention into intent when spending rises.