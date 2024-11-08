Hotel Review: The H Dubai offers a luxe holiday

Dubai loves its ‘exclusive’ tags and status symbols, but surely one of the most enviable tokens of ultimate coolness in the ultimate coolness circles must go to The H Dubai.

If you venture between the glimmering Museum of the Future, the Frame, and the iconic roundabout that has been a Dubai landmark far longer than the skyscrapers that crane their necks at the nearby Burj Khalifa, you will find the property at No. 1 Sheikh Zayed Road.

A warm welcome awaits us on arrival as working-day commuters enviously race by — The H Dubai reveals a host of experiences and treats for those looking for the best in relaxation, entertainment, fine dining and family fun amid a blend of Arabic and contemporary decor.

My two young kids’ eyes (and my own) are drawn upwards as we step into the lobby, with the glass entrance allowing natural light to blend with the aromas and ambiance in the spacious high-ceilinged reception and Gallery lounge area, hinting at the multitude of options on hand to keep us entertained during our stay.

Opened in 2007, the five-star locale is a stone’s throw from some of the city’s most iconic attractions and the bustling Financial Centre and World Trade Centre, meaning The H Dubai mostly attracts a clientele of tourism and business during the working week, including from the 40-floor office tower, which composes one leg of the building's large ‘H’ shape that signals the beginning of Sheikh Zayed Road’s stretch of record-breaking towers and the end of the ‘Old Town’ area of the city.

Loads of things to do

The weekend sees the hotel transform into a social and lifestyle hotspot as it evolves into a vibrant scene, with 12 dining and entertainment outlets welcoming guests to experience the vast array of culinary delights, music and atmospheres. Whether you prefer Lebanese dancing and dining, African indulgences or live music in luxurious settings, there seems to be something for everyone’s evening. The must-see Play is one of the city’s hottest destinations, with celebrity guests, couples, families and partygoers all taking in the thrills and spills of acrobats and performers at their nightly interactive dinner-and-show extravaganzas.

The Sky Suite bridge links to the 34-floor hotel room tower (completing the ‘H’ in the skyline) where there are 236 rooms and apartments to meet all guests’ needs and budgets. The more extravagant guests will be tempted by the two-floor Royal Penthouse Suite, with its 360-degree view of Dubai, majlis and rooftop private pool.

You can’t enjoy the high life without needing a place to unwind, and the Santai Spa by Mandara and temperature-controlled outdoor pool offer the perfect relaxation remedies, with pure pampering bliss and a refreshing paddle on hand to relieve the stress of the working week or help recuperate after an over-indulgent evening. There are swimming lessons on offer for kids young and old, while the Quantam gym also holds classes including Peloton and yoga. You can usually find the less-athletic in the whirlpool hot-tub.