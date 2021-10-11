How to choose the right lights for your space

The most important factor for any interior space is the lighting and ambience. It’s time you take home lighting up a notch. There are three different types of lighting: ambient, task and mood. Let’s get started with simple illuminating ideas.

1. Hang glass pendant lights

This is the easiest and the quickest way to create a perfect ambience to enhance your dining experience. Hang some colourful and artistic pendant lights above your dining table, breakfast counter, kitchen islands. They are available in various shapes and forms. The translucent glass material makes them look light and airy.

2. Mirror lighting

There is never a house without a mirror! Why leave it just like that when you can add a strip light behind and change the mood? They also work best for your makeup. Strip lights are easy to find in any light shop. They can be white or colourful, depending on the mood you want to set for your room.

Mirrors also come with inbuilt light technology and touch sense. Change the look with just the flick of a switch.

3. Go creative with patterns and textures

Most of us play it very safe with colours. Gone are the days when lights were only available in solid shades. Go bold and creative with exciting patterns and textures for your table lamps. These can just be placed on the side tables in your seating area and bedrooms.

Terrazzo is an upcoming material and works very well in adding a playful and colourful touch. Remember that there is a wide variety of texture play that can happen even when using neutral shades. Rattan furniture pieces are ideal examples of this.

4. Cove lights for ceilings

LED strip lights are a great choice to add a completely different vibe to the whole space. No home would be complete without this. They come in a variety of colours. From creating a perfect evening movie vibe with your loved ones to getting a party started, they can create magic. You can add them in the ceilings, wall recesses or alcoves.

5. Have fun with kids rooms

Why not try getting some personality to your kids’ bedrooms/nurseryplay rooms? Creating a great atmosphere for your kids to play, learn and develop can and should be a pleasurable experience. Make sure to keep a night light so the room isn’t pitch black. Add some exciting table lamps, creative wall pieces and ceiling lamps to enhance the space and make it look kid-friendly.

6.Not to forget the chandeliers

Chandeliers are a classic choice for making a lasting impression. Three important factors while choosing an ideal chandelier — size, look and light output. Whether you want to change the look of your space to modern, Scandinavian, clas sical, minimalistic, the choices are endless with the chandeliers. You can also match your furniture’s metal shade with your light to create a perfect blend. Make sure to pick the right size and look that blends with your overall interiors.

