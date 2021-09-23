5 home decor tips that will transform your bath

As one of the most frequented spaces in the home, designing a beautiful-yet-functional bathroom is often high on home-owners’ wishlist. Transform your bath into a restful retreat with these clever design ideas:

1) Say yes to additional lighting

A bathroom is a place where you use a lot of mirrors and spend most time getting ready, so the lighting is an important aspect. Use wall sconces, pendant lighting or a statement chandelier, or even track lighting near your vanity counter. Downlighters are practical and for general lighting and are commonly used for the shower area.

2) Use of mix metal accents

Gold and brass are making comeback and not just in commercial and hospitality design. Vintage brass faucets, mirrors and other accessories can spice up your washroom and give you the oomph like no other. Brass material is known for its versatility and durability, and it has been in the industry for a variety of other reasons as well. Considerable other finishes are chrome, nickel and bronze.

3) Take it to the next level with some pattern

Throw the minimalism to the back chair and try going bold with patterns and deep colours. Designers use pattern tiles for backsplashes, shower areas and ledge walls, which adds spice to the look and feel of the space. Patterns work in every setting but don’t go overboard with it. If you are using patterned flooring, then go for neutral walls. And if you are using beautiful hand-painted tiles to create a focal point, then other walls must be conventional. Stack bond tiles can also be your go-to option.

4) Make a statement with fluted surfaces

Fluting is a series of grooves over a surface that creates an interesting play of light. The most common design we come across is a fluted glass partition for the shower area, which adds character to the space. Nowadays, however, there are many areas where fluting can be seen, such as vanity counters, sinks, wall panels, fluted lighting, and décor items. Play of colour, along with grooves, adds pizzazz to the whole area.

5) Wood accents and play of marble backdrop

For a certain amount of time, wood was considered not suitable for bathroom design, given it is the most standard material in construction. You could never go wrong with wood accents such as vanity counter, ledge wall countertop, and décor pieces against a neutral tone marble backdrop. But there are things to keep in mind while using wood. Wood should be coated with oils and varnishes otherwise it would be of no use. It is advisable to use hard heavy woods that are resistant to moisture. Some options are cherry, plywood, mahogany, and teak. Try out the amazing collections that are available in wood-looking ceramic tiles.

