Asghar Furniture celebrates 47 years of crafting homes and hospitality spaces across the UAE

A legacy built on craftsmanship, customisation and comfort, trusted for generations

Since 1977, Asghar Furniture has been a household name built on craftsmanship, trust, and innovation. Renowned for its ability to customise designs to fit every lifestyle, the company continues to serve families, hospitality providers, and holiday homeowners across the Emirates with bespoke creations, timeless comfort, and the promise of delivery within just 5-7 days. From luxury majlis seating to contemporary modular interiors, Asghar Furniture remains a partner in shaping spaces that reflect the UAE's culture and modern aspirations.

For nearly five decades, Asghar Furniture has grown into a partner in shaping living spaces, holiday homes, and commercial interiors across the Emirates, helping families, businesses, and hospitality providers express their identity through carefully crafted furniture that combines heritage, modernity, and luxury living made easy.

A tradition of craftsmanship

Unlike many retailers who simply import or distribute, Asghar Furniture takes pride in designing and manufacturing its own products in-house. This end-to-end approach allows for complete control, ensuring uncompromising quality at every stage. From selecting raw materials to achieving the perfect final finish, every piece is created with precision and purpose.

The company's philosophy goes beyond filling spaces with furniture. It is about shaping environments that inspire comfort, functionality, and elegance. Every project, whether residential or commercial, is approached with the same dedication to detail and quality. By blending timeless design with practical durability, the brand ensures that its creations not only look exceptional but also stand the test of time in everyday living and professional use.

This commitment to craftsmanship has made Asghar Furniture a trusted choice for homeowners, hospitality projects, and businesses seeking beauty, value, and long-lasting durability.

Personalisation that brings ideas to life

Every project tells a story, and Asghar Furniture ensures that each piece can be tailored to match that vision. Customers can customise designs by selecting sizes that suit their spaces, exploring fabrics and finishes that align with their interiors, or requesting unique touches that make furniture truly their own.

The majlis has always been central to life in the Emirates..a symbol of hospitality where families gather and guests are welcomed with pride. Asghar Furniture carries this tradition forward by crafting bespoke majlis designs that honour Arabic heritage while embracing modern comfort. Whether in private homes, holiday retreats, or hospitality spaces such as hotels and serviced residences, the brand creates tailored majlis solutions that reflect the UAE's culture of generosity, offering inviting and elegant settings for every occasion.

Accessible across the UAЕ

With showrooms in Dubai (Al Ittihad and JVC), Ajman (Beirut Street), and Abu Dhabi (Al Raha Beach), Asghar Furniture brings inspiration within reach of families, designers, and businesses across the Emirates. Each showroom is designed to spark ideas, with curated setups that demonstrate how different pieces can transform both homes and professional spaces.

Recognising the UAE's growing preference for digital convenience, Asghar Furniture also offers a seamless e-commerce experience. From browsing collections to personalising details and placing an order, customers can now design their dream interiors from the comfort of their homes or offices. Orders are delivered within 5-7 days across the UAE, reflecting the brand's dedication to efficiency and customer ease. This blend of physical and digital shopping embodies a forward-looking approach, catering to the needs of homeowners, hospitality providers, and corporate buyers alike.

Nearly five decades of trust

Since its founding, Asghar Furniture has stood for family values, quality, and timeless design. By blending traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation, the brand continues to shape spaces that reflect both heritage and contemporary aspirations.

As the UAE continues to evolve, Asghar Furniture remains committed to offering designs that celebrate culture while embracing the future. From elegant majlis seating to modular solutions for hospitality, from bespoke craftsmanship for villas to durable designs for serviced apartments. The company's promise remains the same: to craft spaces with style, quality, and trust.

Experience the difference

Visit their showrooms across the UAE or explore the full collection online at www.asgharfurniture.ae. Discover how Asghar Furniture can help you create interiors for your home, holiday property, or business. That reflects who you are, with craftsmanship you can trust, designs that inspire, and comfort that lasts.