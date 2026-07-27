Holiday FOMO is real: Why psychologists say you shouldn't compare your summer to others

Scrolling through social media this summer can feel like flipping through a never-ending holiday album.

From European city breaks to beach escapes and family reunions abroad, travel posts have taken over many residents feeds. Even those who were perfectly content with spending the summer in the UAE can find themselves wondering whether they should have booked a flight after all.

The feeling has become increasingly common. According to dnata Travel, nine in 10 overseas hotel bookings made by UAE residents this summer are for destinations abroad, while only six per cent of residents have no holiday plans at all.

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So why does that decision suddenly feel less satisfying after a few minutes on Instagram?

"Most people have had the experience of feeling perfectly content with their plans until they open social media," said Dr. Rita Figueiredo, CDA-licensed psychologist and managing director of Peninsula Psychology.

"Within a few minutes, that sense of satisfaction can begin to shift. Suddenly, somebody else's holiday starts to feel like a reflection of our own life."

According to Dr. Figueiredo, people naturally compare themselves with those around them as a way of understanding their own choices. Over time, holidays have evolved into more than just a chance to rest. They have become symbols of success, freedom, family life, and even financial security.

"Once those ideas become attached to travel, comparison becomes much more powerful because people begin measuring their lives against standards that may never have been their own in the first place," she explained.

The digital feed trap

The mechanics of social media only amplify this comparison. Ashraf Amin, a Dubai-based cognitive behavioral therapist, noted that online algorithms create a distorted reality by highlighting peak experiences while hiding everyday routines.

"When we scroll, our brains register what we don’t have rather than what we consciously chose," Ashraf explained. "Social media compresses hundreds of highlight reels into a few minutes of viewing. It triggers a threat response in our brain, a fear that we are being left behind or living less fulfilling lives."

To combat this digital trigger, Ashraf suggested setting deliberate boundaries during peak travel months. "Breaking holiday FOMO requires active curation, either placing strict limits on social media consumption during peak travel weeks or deliberately anchoring yourself in local routines that bring genuine rest."

Helping children navigate holiday FOMO

The pressure to travel can also affect children, especially when classmates return with stories of overseas adventures.

Rather than trying to convince children that staying home is just as exciting, Dr. Figueiredo recommends first acknowledging their disappointment.

"Children naturally notice differences between their family and other families, and holidays are one of the most visible examples," she said.

She believes these conversations can become valuable opportunities to teach children that every family has different priorities and circumstances.

"Children remember feeling connected, included and emotionally safe far more than they remember the destination itself," she said.

"A family picnic, a weekend adventure or simply having parents who are emotionally available can become deeply meaningful memories."

The hidden benefits of staying home

While international holidays are often associated with relaxation, choosing not to travel can also offer important mental health benefits.

Dr. Figueiredo said staying home allows people to reconnect with relationships, hobbies and routines that often get pushed aside during the rest of the year.

"A quieter summer can offer the kind of recovery that comes from slowing down enough to notice what has been missing and making room for it again," she said.

She also believes familiar places can feel new when people have the time to experience them differently, whether by exploring their city, spending quality time with loved ones or simply embracing a slower pace of life.

"There is also a broader psychological benefit that extends beyond the summer itself," she added.

"Every decision that grows out of our own values strengthens our confidence in who we are and in the life we are building."