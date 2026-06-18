Dubai art lovers can meet the artists behind Hestia Gallery's latest exhibition this week

Dubai's art community will have the opportunity to meet the creators behind a new exhibition at Hestia Gallery this week.

The gallery is hosting An Evening of Art with Hestia on Thursday, June 18, from 6 pm at its space on Al Khayat Avenue. The event offers guests a chance to explore the exhibition alongside the participating artists, providing insight into the stories, techniques, and inspirations behind the works on display.

In addition to viewing the collection, attendees can enjoy beverages and French bites while engaging in conversations with the artists in an intimate setting.

Located at 36 Al Khayat Avenue, Hestia Gallery has become one of Dubai's growing cultural destinations, regularly showcasing contemporary art from regional and international artists.

The evening is designed as a more personal exhibition experience, allowing visitors to interact directly with artists rather than viewing the works independently.

Event details

When: Thursday, June 18, from 6pm

Where: Hestia Gallery, 36 Al Khayat Avenue, Dubai

Details: Exhibition viewing, artist meet-and-greet, cocktails and French bites