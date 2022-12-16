Zulekha Healthcare Group, Sharjah Health Authority sign MoU to offer healthcare services to community

Medical treatments and related services to be offered to government employees, retirees and elderly

By Web Desk Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 8:17 PM

Zulekha Healthcare Group has collaborated with Sharjah Health Authority with an aim to strengthen private-public partnership and extend quality healthcare services to the community.

The collaboration will offer medical treatments and related services to Sharjah government employees and their dependents, retirees with insurance coverage, elderly residents without insurance coverage, and citizens based in the emirate.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Dr. Abdelaziz Saeed Bin Butti Al Mheiri, Chairman of Sharjah Health Authority and Sharjah Executive Council Member and Taher Shams, managing director of Zulekha Healthcare Group.

Dr. Abdelaziz Saeed Bin Butti Al Mheiri said, “We are constantly engaged in ensuring the best of the services to our residents in Sharjah and are pleased to collaborate with Zulekha Healthcare Group, a pioneer in healthcare sector of UAE. Healthcare needs, including those of senior citizens, are essential and can be met diligently with access to readily available convenient services from a reputed provider.”

Taher Shams said, “It is our privilege to be associated with Sharjah Health Authority and we look forward to work together in providing quality care to patrons with our skilled expertise and state-of-the-art facilities in Sharjah and Dubai. Such associations help us reach more communities in need and ensure timely service.”

The organisations aim to work on various community initiatives to ensure residents have easy access to hospital and home care, and pharmacy services.