Zulekha Healthcare Group, Sharjah Health Authority sign MoU to offer healthcare services to community

Stop, take a pause; your wellbeing matters
Zulekha Healthcare Group has collaborated with Sharjah Health Authority with an aim to strengthen private-public partnership and extend quality healthcare services to the community.
The collaboration will offer medical treatments and related services to Sharjah government employees and their dependents, retirees with insurance coverage, elderly residents without insurance coverage, and citizens based in the emirate.
The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Dr. Abdelaziz Saeed Bin Butti Al Mheiri, Chairman of Sharjah Health Authority and Sharjah Executive Council Member and Taher Shams, managing director of Zulekha Healthcare Group.
Dr. Abdelaziz Saeed Bin Butti Al Mheiri said, “We are constantly engaged in ensuring the best of the services to our residents in Sharjah and are pleased to collaborate with Zulekha Healthcare Group, a pioneer in healthcare sector of UAE. Healthcare needs, including those of senior citizens, are essential and can be met diligently with access to readily available convenient services from a reputed provider.”
Taher Shams said, “It is our privilege to be associated with Sharjah Health Authority and we look forward to work together in providing quality care to patrons with our skilled expertise and state-of-the-art facilities in Sharjah and Dubai. Such associations help us reach more communities in need and ensure timely service.”
The organisations aim to work on various community initiatives to ensure residents have easy access to hospital and home care, and pharmacy services.
Stop, take a pause; your wellbeing matters
The retreat, hosted by the Chopra Foundation, from November 12-15, promised an immersive setting, dedicated to unlocking personal growth
'The UAE is my home away from home'
He has been dominating the international scene of late
They have built magnificent sedans, coupes and convertibles, but never SUVs, at least not until 2018
The initiative is the brainchild of two women — one, a former IT programmer, and the other a qualified HR professional
From talking about mental health to uncovering toxic masculinity, his show #ABtalks features celebrities in their most honest avatars
The latest edition of wknd. conversations saw the importance of fitness amidst the Dubai Fitness Challenge