Your Fertility Journey in Safe Hands: Bourn Hall UAE Clinics Achieve JCI Accreditation

This accreditation reaffirms Bourn Hall's dedication to global standards in patient safety, quality in fertility care, and transparency

Bourn Hall Fertility Clinics in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain, which are part of Mediclinic Middle East, have achieved accreditation (and reaccreditation for Dubai clinic) from the Joint Commission International (JCI).

This marks Bourn Hall Dubai’s third reaccreditation since becoming the first standalone fertility centre in the Middle East to receive the much sought-after Gold Seal of Approval in July 2016. While Bourn Hall clinics in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain celebrate their first JCI accreditations, these significant milestones unify all three locations under globally recognised standards of quality in fertility care.

“These standards are not just procedural checkboxes, they refer to patient safety and the quality of care,” said Dr Weam Awwad, director of continuum of care business at Mediclinic Middle East. “All of us here are extremely proud that all three Bourn Hall clinics now carry this international mark of excellence. Our patients can continue feeling confident that their fertility journeys are being supported with the highest standards of care at every step.”

A benchmark for global practice in fertility care

JCI accreditation, which is based on rigorous evaluation processes in healthcare, requires hospitals and clinics to demonstrate compliance with set measurable fundamentals relating to clinical safety, governance, and transparency.

During the recent survey at all three Bourn Hall clinics in the UAE, international inspectors meticulously assessed everything from infection control and precision in the laboratory, to identity verification procedures, and patient communication protocols.

“This is not just about meeting the minimum set standards,” Dr Weam added. “This is more about exceeding the expectations set, and creating an atmosphere where quality and safety are deeply ingrained in every single policy, procedure, and patient interaction that occurs at Bourn Hall.”

Continuous quality improvement

The new accreditations for Bourn Hall Al Ain and Abu Dhabi, and the reaccreditation of Bourn Hall Dubai, re-affirm Bourn Hall’s continuous values of quality care and ongoing improvement. According to Dr Weam, fertility medicine is complex, and requires careful harmonisation between the medical, laboratory, and support teams.

“These practices are part of a wider vision to ensure every patient who walks through the Bourn Hall doors receives quality care that is not only safe and respectful, but one that is tailored to their individual fertility journey and needs.”

Learn more about Bourn Hall’s fertility treatments and how the clinic supports patients on their journey to parenthood. For more information or to book a consultation, visit: www.bournhall-clinic.ae.