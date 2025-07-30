More young adults in UAE are suffering cardiac arrests, doctors warn

[Editor's note: This article was originally published in July 2025, and is being reshared after an 18-year-old student died of a suspected cardiac arrest in Dubai.]

A viral video showing a young man collapsing in the court during a badminton game in Hyderabad has sparked concern on social media, prompting conversations about sudden cardiac arrests among the youth.

The footage shows a 26-year-old resident playing casually with friends when he suddenly drops to the ground. One moment, he’s chasing a shuttle, and the next, he is motionless, which left his friends and viewers shocked.

The video shows that his friends thought he had slipped at first. But when he didn’t get up, they started panicking. They rushed to help, performed chest compressions, and took him to the nearest private hospital. It was too late, and doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The video, now widely circulated on social media, has sparked discussions about how physically active, seemingly healthy young people are collapsing without warning.

Similar cases in the UAE

Khaleej Times reported two similar cases in the UAE. In one case, a man collapsed while walking down the street. In another case, a resident lost consciousness while playing. In both instances, doctors found major heart blockages, with one patient having 90 percent artery obstruction, all before the age of 35.

Now, cardiologists are raising alarms on the situation and urge the residents for a checkup and early diagnosis. Doctors said that there has been an increase in cardiac arrest cases among individuals under 35 in recent years. This trend is part of a broader rise in cardiovascular events among younger adults, a phenomenon observed across the country.

“Premature coronary heart disease is happening 10–15 years earlier in the UAE compared to Western countries,” said Dr Soe Moe Aung, interventional cardiologist at Burjeel Specialty Hospital in Sharjah.

He attributes the rise to a potent combination of lifestyle choices, environmental factors, and genetic predispositions. “This disturbing pattern is no longer rare,” said Dr Aung.

“We have seen a noticeable surge in cardiac arrest cases involving individuals under 35,” added Dr Ghassan Nakad, specialist interventional cardiologist at Medcare Hospital Al Safa. “Many are in their 20s and 30s. It’s no longer a disease of the old.”

No warning, no symptoms

Doctors said that while some patients report early symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, palpitations and many show no signs at all until the event strikes.

“Congenital conditions like hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or Brugada syndrome often remain silent,” said Dr Aung. “That’s why early screening is crucial.”

In fact, many patients simply push through the symptoms, assuming it’s fatigue or lack of fitness, especially when they occur during exercise.

Triggers and risk factors

Doctors point to lifestyle and environmental triggers as the leading contributors to such diseases:

Smoking and vaping

High-fat, processed diets

Sedentary habits

Mental stress and poor sleep

Stimulant or drug use

Undiagnosed hereditary heart conditions

“The UAE’s fast-paced lifestyle, long work hours, and reliance on fast food are accelerating heart risk in people much younger than expected,” said Dr Nakad.

He also warned that intense physical activity, such as gym workouts or sports, can trigger cardiac arrest in those with undetected heart issues.

“Exercise is generally good for the heart, but for some, especially those with underlying heart conditions, it can become the very thing that tips them over,” said Dr Nakad.

Signs to watch out for

Doctors urge the public to take early symptoms seriously. Warning signs that should never be ignored include:

Chest discomfort or pain

Shortness of breath

Heart palpitations or irregular heartbeat

Fainting or dizziness

Discomfort in the jaw, arms, or back during exertion

“Even one episode of unexplained breathlessness or fainting should prompt a checkup,” said Dr Aung.

Should young adults get screened?

The doctors said that it's required for young adults to get screened, “especially those with a family history of heart conditions or those with unhealthy lifestyles,” said Dr Aung.

“Basic tests like ECG, echocardiograms, lipid panels, blood pressure checks, and blood sugar tests can go a long way,” said Dr Aung. “They are simple and can save lives.”

Even people who feel perfectly fine are encouraged to get screened once every few years in their 20s and 30s, and annually as they approach their 40s.

'Seconds matter'

According to Dr Aung, globally, about 60 percent of cardiac arrest patients die before reaching the hospital, and only 9 to 16 percent of those who are admitted survive until discharge.

However, survival rates can improve drastically if CPR and defibrillation are administered within the first few minutes.

“If emergency help is given immediately, survival can be as high as 90 percent,” said Dr Nakad. “Unfortunately, many don't receive timely aid, especially in public places.”

Wake-up call for the young

Doctors said that it’s time for young people to stop assuming that youth equals immunity. Heart health is no longer something to think about later in life.

“Start today. Get moving. Eat clean. Quit smoking. Sleep well. And most importantly, listen to your body,” said Dr Aung.