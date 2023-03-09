Why take a risk? Book a preventive health check-up with Aster Clinic
Russel, a happy patient of Aster Clinics
"I visited Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai, and visited Dr Haleema, specialist gynaecologist for an executive package for women above 40. The package included several essential tests for my vitals and a gynaecology consultation as well. I am very happy with this package, and all my questions were answered very clearly. I received in depth knowledge about my health conditions, and I was given the right treatment to tackle any issue. The entire team is wonderful, and they also regularly follow up with me to date. This package is very beneficial for all women above 40," said Russel, a happy patient of Aster Clinics.
Like Russel, everyone's body needs regular check-ups too. We never miss the annual maintenance of our vehicle. We never miss the renewal of our insurance. But we tend to miss our regular check-ups which are even more important for your and your family's health and well-being. Aster's preventive health check-up packages are just what you need to keep your well-being at the forefront and take better health decisions on time.
Preventive check-ups are very important because they minimise risks, help in assessing your health conditions and keep sickness at bay. Doctors can detect serious conditions early, which can significantly improve a patient’s prognosis. For those with chronic conditions such as diabetes or blood pressure, regular check-ups enable doctors to keep a closer watch on their health and adjust their existing treatment if necessary. Aster Clinics offers comprehensive custom-made preventive health check-up packages for all age groups.
The preventive health check-up packages at Aster Clinics start from just Dh99. Why wait, schedule a preventive health check-up at Aster Clinics now.
