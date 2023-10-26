'Why I became an oncologist': UAE doctor talks of her moving experience at KT event

She encourages all women to get themselves examined for breast cancer, highlighting the importance of early detection

Dr Aydah Al Awadh speaks at the 'We The Women' conference in Dubai. — Photos by Shihab

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 7:06 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 8:51 PM

For Dr Aydah Al Awadh, it was an interaction with a patient during her days as a medical student that led her to becoming an oncologist.

“One day, my senior asked me to deal with a patient in the emergency,” she said. “When I walked in, there was a beautiful, young woman. She was also an Emirati and was in an advanced stage of breast cancer. I immediately connected with her on a personal level.”

Dr Aydah then learnt that the patient had young children. “She was almost in tears. She said she wished someone had told her to get checked up and spread some awareness. ‘Maybe, if I had got regular checkups, I might have diagnosed early and I could have been cured. Then I would not have had to leave my beautiful kids to be without a mother’,” the consultant medical oncologist recalled the woman's words.

Dr Aydah said the mother’s pain moved her. But what really struck her was when the patient said she wished there were more female oncologists. “She said how much she wished there was a female doctor who she felt comfortable going to in regard to examination and being able to talk to. I could see her pain and that is when I decided that I wanted to be an oncologist.”

Dr Aydah Al Awadh highlighted the importance of early diagnosis of breast cancer at the We The Women event in Dubai.

Dr Aydah was speaking at the ‘We The Women’ conference organised by Emmy-award nominated journalist Barkha Dutt, in association with Khaleej Times. The event, which took place in Dubai on Thursday, brought together women from various walks of lives to discuss several topics including wellness, emotional intelligence and social media.

Inspirational

During her session, Dr Aydah encouraged all women to get themselves examined for breast cancer and highlighted the importance of early detection and screening. She discussed the burden of breast cancer in the UAE and educated the audience about the signs and symptoms of the cancer.

Dr Aydah Al Awadh hosts a chat with cancer survivor Paula Nasrallah.

After her session, Dr Aydah hosted a fireside chat with breast cancer survivor Paula Nasrallah, whose first brush with the disease was a tragedy. “I lost my sister to breast cancer before I moved to Dubai,” she said. “Once I moved here, I caught the disease in the early stages, thanks to my sister. My children were young and it was a very lonely and scary experience.”

She encouraged women to get themselves checked regularly and highlighted the importance of a support group of breast cancer patients during their long journey to recovery.

