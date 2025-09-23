  • search in Khaleej Times
WHO says 'inconsistent' evidence of link between autism and paracetemol use in pregnancy

Trump linked autism to childhood vaccine use and popular pain medication Tylenol by pregnant women, elevating claims not backed by scientific evidence

Published: Tue 23 Sept 2025, 2:21 PM

A World Health Organisation spokesperson said on Tuesday that evidence of a link between the use of paracetemol during pregnancy and autism remained inconsistent and that the value of life-saving vaccines should not be questioned.

US President Donald Trump on Monday linked autism to childhood vaccine use and the taking of popular pain medication Tylenol by women when pregnant, elevating claims not backed by scientific evidence to the forefront of US health policy.

"The evidence remains inconsistent," WHO spokesperson Tarik Jašarević told a Geneva press briefing when asked about a possible link between paracetemol use in pregnancy and autism.

"We know that vaccines do not cause autism. Vaccines, as I said, save countless lives. So this is something that science has proven, and these things should not be really questioned," he added.