Who can take Wegovy weight-loss pill? UAE doctors explain prescription, eligibility rules

The UAE approved oral treatment Wegovy (semaglutide), becoming the second country in the world to authorise the once-daily treatment for long-term weight management and reduction of cardiovascular risks.

The approval offers residents a new non-injectable option for weight management and related health issues. However, doctors said that the medication is not intended for everyone seeking to lose weight and should only be taken after proper medical assessment.

Doctors said the pill can support weight loss, but delivers best results when combined with healthy eating habits and regular exercise.

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Eligibility is determined by several factors, including a person's body mass index (BMI), overall health and the presence of weight-related medical conditions

"Adults with obesity, defined as a BMI of 30 and above, as well as adults who are overweight with a BMI of 27 and above and at least one weight-related condition, may qualify for treatment after medical assessment," said Dr Manish Madnani, specialist gastrointestinal surgeon at NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda, Dubai.

Doctors noted that weight alone is not the only consideration when deciding whether the medication is appropriate. "We should always consider patient comorbidities, medication efficacy, contraindications, availability, insurance coverage, cost, tolerability, adverse effects and patient preferences when selecting among options for obesity treatment," said Dr Nassim Y Salamin, consultant internal medicine at Medcare Medical Centre.

Prescription-only treatment

They also stressed that residents cannot simply buy the medication without a doctor's evaluation. "Weight-loss medications are prescription-only and should be started under medical supervision," said Manish.

Meanwhile, Salamin stressed these medications are generally managed by endocrinologists, obesity specialists or internal medicine specialists who are experienced in assessing patient suitability, explaining side effects and monitoring treatment.

He also added that doctors in the UAE follow local health authority guidelines when prescribing such medications.

Medical checks come first

Before treatment begins, patients are expected to undergo a detailed medical evaluation. "Patients usually undergo an assessment that includes BMI, weight, blood sugar levels, cholesterol profile and a review of their medical history," said Manish.

Salamin, meanwhile, said a detailed personal and family medical history is often the first step before any blood tests are ordered.

Additional investigations may include kidney function, liver function, thyroid function and other tests depending on the patient's medical condition and risk factors.

Lifestyle changes still matter

While Wegovy can help patients manage their weight, doctors said it should not replace healthy habits. "Medicine only supports weight management; it cannot replace lifestyle changes," said Manish.

"It is recommended to regularly follow a healthy diet and exercise programme to get the best results out of treatment," added Salamin.

Doctors warned that patients who rely solely on medication without improving their lifestyle may find it harder to maintain results over time.

Long-term treatment for some patients

The duration of treatment varies depending on the patient's condition and treatment goals. "Obesity is a chronic condition and treatment may need to continue for an extended period depending on the patient's progress and goals," said Manish.

Salamin said some patients may remain on treatment for longer periods, particularly if they require ongoing support for weight management or related health conditions.

He added that stopping treatment without maintaining healthy eating habits and physical activity can increase the risk of regaining weight.

Who should avoid Wegovy?

Doctors said that the medication is not suitable for everyone, even among people who meet the weight criteria.

"It's not for everybody. Doctors can assess who can take it," said Salamin.

He explained that pregnant or breastfeeding women, individuals with certain thyroid-related conditions, and those with serious underlying health issues may not be suitable candidates.

He added that people with a history of pancreatitis, severe gastrointestinal disease, severe kidney impairment or certain medication interactions should discuss the risks and benefits carefully with their doctor before starting treatment.

Doctors advised residents to consult healthcare professionals before considering any weight-loss medication and to avoid self-medicating without proper medical guidance.