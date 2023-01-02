Watch: Abu Dhabi launches first-of-its-kind mobile laboratory to handle highly infectious disease agents

By WAM Published: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 6:02 PM

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has introduced the first of its kind mobile BSL-3 (Biosafety level 3) Laboratory to Abu Dhabi. The mobile laboratory will be accessible across four sites in Abu Dhabi, including Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), Al Rahba Hospital, Tawam Hospital, and Madinat Zayed Hospital.

Equipped to handle highly infectious disease agents (Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, Yellow fever, etc.), the BSL-3 mobile laboratory will enhance the UAE capital's infectious disease preparedness through swift, safe and accurate testing of communicable diseases.

All laboratory technicians working inside the lab and handling high-threat level pathogens have undergone intense training by the manufacturer and on-site safety training to safely operate within the laboratory. In addition, SKMC Biosafety and Quality team will be overseeing the biosafety and quality aspects.

Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of ADPHC, said the launch of the mobile BSL-3 Laboratory at the Emirate level will enhance the preparations of the capital of the Emirates to respond, control and investigate infectious diseases and achieve the vision of the Centre towards a healthy and safe community.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Executive Director of Infectious Diseases and Official Spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, said, "This newly launched state-of-the-art mobile laboratory will offer swift and free testing to identify those exposed to viral infections and pathogens. Abu Dhabi is well-equipped and prepared to adequately manage any public health threat that faces the community."

Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Group Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), said, "As healthcare leaders, the responsibility of ensuring public safety in the event of infectious disease outbreak falls on our shoulders. The mobile BSL-3 lab launched by ADPHC is a monumental step towards further fortifying UAE's infectious diseases preparedness."

The mobile laboratory will be mobilised by the Reference Laboratory for Infectious Diseases, Abu Dhabi (RLID-AD) (Surveillance laboratory) in times of outbreaks to augment current screening and diagnostic capacities of communicable diseases in the Emirate.

The BSL-3 mobile laboratory has been designed to operate according to international best practices. Biosafety in Microbiological and Biomedical Laboratories (BMBL) ensure proper containment of any infectious material and has been certified and commissioned to ensure standards were met.