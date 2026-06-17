Sharjah Ruler orders immediate Dh300 million University Hospital expansion

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the expansion project of the University Hospital Sharjah, which will consist of a new building adjacent to the existing one at a total cost of Dh300 million, to be executed immediately.

The expansion project is part of the ongoing development of the hospital’s healthcare services. The new building will double the capacity and add 300 parking spaces.

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University Hospital Sharjah (UHS) is a major tertiary care teaching hospital located in University City and affiliated with the University of Sharjah’s medical college.

Established under an Amiri decree in 2007 and inaugurated in 2011, UHS is a non‑profit healthcare institution offering a wide range of specialised services.

The hospital combines advanced clinical care with medical education and research, serving patients from across Sharjah and the Northern Emirates and positioning itself as a key part of the emirate’s healthcare and academic ecosystem.