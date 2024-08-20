E-Paper

UAE's first simultaneous robotic kidney transplant for donor, recipient performed in Abu Dhabi

The minimally invasive approach offers benefits such as reduced trauma, less blood loss, and faster recovery

By WAM

Photo: X/Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi
Photo: X/Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 6:51 PM

The UAE achieved a significant milestone by performing its first simultaneous robotic kidney transplant for a donor and recipient using one robot.

This groundbreaking surgery was performed by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic USA.


The procedure involved a UAE National donor and recipient, both treated in separate operating rooms with the same robotic system, which mimics surgeons’ movements with high precision.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The minimally invasive approach offers benefits such as reduced trauma, less blood loss, and faster recovery.

Dr. Rashed Obaid Alsuwaidi of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi highlighted this achievement as a testament to Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading global healthcare destination.

Dr. George Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, emphasised the importance of collaboration in advancing healthcare.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, the UAE's first multi-organ transplant facility, is also exploring the use of robotic technology in liver transplants. The hospital has previously conducted seven successful robotic-assisted donor surgeries, aiming to minimise incision size and improve patient outcomes.

