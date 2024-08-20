UAE's first simultaneous robotic kidney transplant for donor, recipient performed in Abu Dhabi

Photo: X/Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

The UAE achieved a significant milestone by performing its first simultaneous robotic kidney transplant for a donor and recipient using one robot.

This groundbreaking surgery was performed by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic USA.

The procedure involved a UAE National donor and recipient, both treated in separate operating rooms with the same robotic system, which mimics surgeons’ movements with high precision.

The minimally invasive approach offers benefits such as reduced trauma, less blood loss, and faster recovery.

Dr. Rashed Obaid Alsuwaidi of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi highlighted this achievement as a testament to Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading global healthcare destination.