UAE winters: Doctors warn of rise in viral infections as barbecue season begins

As temperatures drop and winter camps reopen, the barbecue season kicks off in the UAE. But doctors in the country say that this is also the season when they see more residents falling sick. The rise in cases has little to do with the cold weather and everything to do with how food is stored, handled, and cooked during outdoor gatherings.

Hospitals are reporting more viral gastroenteritis during the cooler months, and experts warn that winter barbecues often create the perfect conditions for contamination, especially when meat is left outside for too long or cooked on shared equipment.

Viral illnesses increase in winter

According to Dr Prithvi Priyadarshani, gastroenterologist at Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital, viral infections are the biggest drivers of winter sickness.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

“In the UAE, bacterial food-poisoning cases are generally more common during the hotter months, while viral gastroenteritis, particularly norovirus, tends to peak in winter,” she said. “So during winter barbecues, we mainly see a rise in viral gastroenteritis rather than bacterial food poisoning.”

She added that the spike has less to do with the season and more with how food is handled outdoors. “Food left in cars, warm coolers, or on picnic tables for too long, and using the same utensils for raw and cooked food, are common contributors,” she said.

Cold weather is not a fridge

Dr Lina Ghazal, specialist internal medicine at Burjeel by the Beach Clinic, said people wrongly assume that winter temperatures naturally keep food cold.

“During winter, people assume cooler weather is safe, so food is left out longer before or after barbecuing,” she said. “Cool outdoor air does not replace refrigeration, and meat must remain cold to the touch when you start cooking.” She warned that even in winter, a parked car heats up quickly.

“Marinated meat becomes unsafe once it warms above five degrees Celcius. If it is left in a parked car, even in winter, the temperature inside can rise quickly, so it should be discarded after about one hour,” she said.

At campsites, she said that the meat has a maximum safe window of up to two hours, and only if it is kept in an insulated cooler packed with ice.

Common mistakes residents make

Doctors highlighted the same problems:

Leaving marinated meat in cars

Using coolers without enough ice

Preparing food too early

Mixing raw and cooked food on the same plates

Undercooking chicken, kebabs, and thick cuts

Thawing frozen meat at room temperature or inside cars

“Cross-contamination is common, such as using the identical trays or tongs for raw and cooked meat or placing salads next to raw juices,” said Dr Ghazal.

Symptoms can appear within hours

Early signs of trouble include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, and sometimes fever. “Symptoms typically appear soon after eating contaminated food,” Dr Priyadarshani said, adding that the timing depends on the pathogen.

Dr Ghazal said that the symptoms can appear as quickly as 1 to 6 hours when toxins are involved, while bacterial infections may take 1 to 3 days.

When to go to the hospital

Residents should seek medical care if they experience dehydration, persistent vomiting, blood in stools, severe abdominal pain, or symptoms lasting beyond 48 to 72 hours.

How to stay safe

Doctors advise keeping raw meat chilled until grilling, cooking food thoroughly, using separate utensils for raw and cooked items, and serving cooked food hot, not letting it sit out on picnic tables.

“Outdoor cooking is not the problem,” Dr Ghazal said. “It’s how we handle the food.”