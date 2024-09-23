UAE: What triggers mood drop, decline in employees' motivation after 4pm?

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 5:07 PM

As the workday winds down and evening approaches, many employees experience a noticeable decline in mood and motivation. A recent study conducted by the University of Michigan highlights a signifiant drop in emotional well-being between 4pm and 11pm, prompting a closer look at the causes and possible solutions.

Ms Sruthy George, a dietician at NMC Specialty Hospital in Al Ain, emphasised the significant role of diet in influencing mood during the late afternoon and evening. “A healthy, balanced diet is key,” she stated. “Although no single superfood can instantly boost mood, consuming a mix of complex carbohydrates, proteins, and vitamins can help prevent the late afternoon slump.”

George also advised eating smaller, more frequent meals made from unprocessed foods, such as seasonal fruits, whole grains, and omega-3-rich foods like salmon to boost energy levels and maintain emotional stability. "Foods rich in B vitamins, like beans and lentils, are crucial for neurotransmitter production, which helps regulate mood,” she underscored.

Research also showed that meal timing plays an important role in managing mood swings. “Consistent meal patterns, especially during the day, can reduce evening cravings and lower the risk of anxiety and depression," George explained. Additionally, she highlighted the importance of staying hydrated. “Dehydration can lead to increased feelings of anxiety and fatigue, so drinking enough water throughout the day is important."

Sruthy George

As evening approaches, many individuals turn to comfort food that is often high in sugar and fat as a way to relax after a stressful day. “These foods can temporarily boost mood by triggering the release of dopamine,” George notes. “However, a consistent reliance on them can lead to long-term health risks.”

To combat this, she recommends eating healthier evening snacks that are rich in complex carbs and proteins, such as vegetables with hummus or yogurt with berries.

Key factors behind low mood

Noona Nafousi, founder of Neo Noor, which specialises in corporate coaching, highlighted workplace stress as a key factor behind the dip in mood during the evening. “As the day progresses, stress levels peak, particularly after challenging interactions with colleagues or management,” she observed. This buildup of stress can lead to exhaustion and lower motivation. Nafousi suggested that organisations should cultivate an emotionally supportive environment to tackle these issues.