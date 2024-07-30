UAE: Unexpected food allergies in adults could lead to severe reactions, experts warn

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 9:11 AM

Some people in their 80s can develop food allergies. Although it is less common than childhood allergies, individuals who develop a food intolerance later in life are at a higher risk of experiencing severe reactions, according to experts.

"Studies suggest that while the majority of food allergies are diagnosed in childhood, about 10 to 20 per cent of people with food allergies are diagnosed as adults,” said Dr Priyanka Porwal, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Clinic, Sheikh Zayed Road. “The prevalence of adult-onset food allergies is rising, though exact figures can vary based on region and population.”

She added that a study found that 15 per cent of patients with an initial food allergy diagnosis developed the problem as adults. "The age at which the first reaction occurred peaked during the early 30s, although there was a wide range, with initial onset as late as 86 years old," she said.

One such person who suffered an adult allergy reaction was 35-year-old Zaheer Hashim. “I grew up eating seafood and never had an issue,” he said. “However, five years ago, I ate mussels and immediately began to feel uneasy. I went to the nearby clinic, and they said it was too severe for them to manage. They gave me an injection and my wife rushed me to emergency.”

The expat was admitted to Rashid Hospital and spent a day there. “My entire face and tongue had swelled to double its size and I looked very disfigured,” he said. “My oxygen saturation dropped to 60 per cent. The doctors kept checking my tongue to make sure it was not blocking my airway. He said I was brought to the hospital in the nick of time and if not, it could have been very serious. I have not touched seafood since then.”

Some possible causes

According to Dr Alaa Zedan, Specialist Internal Medicine at Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery in Dubai, it was hard to pin point a reason for such allergies to develop. “The immune system changes over time,” he said. “Some possible causes include exposure to new allergens, family history, immune system changes, and limited childhood exposure.”

Dr Priyanka added that sudden changes in diet could also be a factor. “Dietary changes for weight loss or with protein supplementation along with a new exercise regimen have been noted anecdotally in the months preceding onset of food allergy, particularly wheat and cow's milk,” she said.