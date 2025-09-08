UAE trialling AI system to match organs to patients without bias

The UAE is currently trialling a new system where artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to match organs to patients who need them, based on their medical history and needs. A top healthcare professional in the country explained how this system would help patients.

“AI will select the organ and match it to the neediest patients,” said Dr Amin Al Ameeri, Assistant Undersecretary of Health Regulations Sector, UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP). “It will not be biased to any of the patients, irrespective of nationality, religion, or any other factors. Only medical health history will be examined.”

He added that this system ensures accuracy and improves efficiency of organ transplants in the country.

Dr Amin was speaking on the first day of the inaugural edition of WHX Tech on Monday at Dubai World Trade Centre. The event which will bring together more than 5,000 healthcare leaders from over 30 countries will spotlight how AI, robotics, VR, cybersecurity, virtual care, and big data are reshaping patient care, system resilience, and future healthcare delivery.

Organ donation success in UAE

During his speech, Dr Amin pointed out how the UAE’s national programme for donation and transplantation called Hayat has positioned the country as a leader of organ donation in the region.

“We have 11.6 deceased donors per one million population,” he said. “So far, we have had 38 heart transplantations in the country, since the programme was rolled out. Additionally, we have hundreds of different organs transplanted mainly from deceased donors. We have also had successful liver and kidney transplants from living donors. For the last three years, UAE has been at the top in the Middle East in organ transplant.”

The Hayat programme, which was formally launched in 2020 allows any adult in the UAE holding an Emirates ID to register their desire to donate organs after brain death. One donor can save up to eight lives with their donations. According to experts, the UAE has one of the highest organ utilisation rates in the world, at 4.2. This rate is the actual number of organs that are successfully used for transplantation from a dead person.

Other AI tools

Dr Amin also said that the ministry has been testing AI in various other parts of the health ecosystem to improve the patient journey. He gave the example of Biosigns, an AI-powered facial scanning system that was announced earlier this year at Arab Health. The program allows patients to scan their face using their smartphone and check some of their vital signs.

“Very soon, there will be no need for residents to go to a clinic to check their haemoglobin and cholesterol among other vital signs,” he said. “In just 50 seconds, the system is giving results with 94 percent accuracy.”

He added that Mohap was also in the final stages of using AI to inspect hospitals and health centres to check if they are complying with regulations and for licensing of medical centers. Earlier this year, the authority also launched a unified licensing platform for medical professionals which allowed them to work anywhere in the country's public and private healthcare facilities.