UAE: Struggling to quit smoking, vaping? Here's a list of 15 centres that can help

Abu Dhabi health authority debunks misconceptions that say e-cigarettes are 'safe'; studies have shown that using these devices can lead to serious lung diseases, too

By Web Desk Published: Wed 31 May 2023, 6:20 PM

The harmful effects of smoking on one's body have been proven by numerous studies and real-life experiences. If you are smoking — whether cigarettes or electronic ones — now is the time to quit. Health experts, however, acknowledge that quitting is a huge challenge — this is why over a dozen specialised clinics have been set up in Abu Dhabi for this purpose.

Fifteen approved clinics are available in the emirate, according to the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre. On World No Tobacco Day today, the authority launched an awareness drive that carries the slogan 'Together Towards a Tobacco-Free Abu Dhabi'.

The programme aims to raise awareness among the community on the health complications associated with smoking and electronic cigarette usage.

Here are the 15 clinics where smokers and vapers can go to get help:

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre is committed to educating the public about the adverse effects of smoking and vaping and addressing the misperceptions about e-cigarettes.

Popcorn lung disease and Evali are serious lung diseases that can be caused by e- cigarette smoking. While popcorn lung disease is rare, it can be debilitating and even fatal in some cases. Symptoms can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and other respiratory issues.

Evali is another serious disease that has been linked to vaping. In 2019, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified an outbreak of Evali cases with symptoms that included coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, fever, fatigue, and more.

Dr Mariam Al Wahedi, director of the Community Health Department at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said: "This year’s Tobacco Control Awareness Program is focused on increasing awareness about the lung diseases caused in relation to e- smoking and vaping. The centre is working towards creating a no-smoking environment with the purpose of saving lives and improving public health."

