First-of-its-kind procedure in UAE helps doctor breathe easy after 11-year ordeal

For nearly eleven years, Dr.Sara Al Matari found herself gasping for air during life's simplest moments. Walking with her children, completing household chores, or performing her duties as a physician left her breathless and dependent on others.

Today, the 44-year-old doctor is breathing normally again after becoming the first patient in the UAE to undergo a groundbreaking procedure for a rare lung condition at Medcare Hospital Sharjah.

The procedure helped restore blood flow through her lungs after years of debilitating illness caused by Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension (CTEPH). It is a rare form of pulmonary hypertension that develops when chronic blood clots block the arteries inside the lungs. The condition forces the heart to work dangerously hard to pump blood and, if untreated, can lead to progressive heart failure.

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Despite undergoing major open-heart surgery and traveling to the United Kingdom in 2017 for a pulmonary thromboendarterectomy, Dr Sara continued to suffer. Smaller blood vessels deep within her lungs remained blocked, leaving her struggling for breath with even the smallest physical effort.

"After undergoing major surgery in the UK, there was some improvement, but I still needed further treatment to address the remaining blockages," she recalled. "Until recently, that treatment was not available in the UAE."

The procedure

Last month, a multidisciplinary team at Medcare Hospital Sharjah performed the nation's first Balloon Pulmonary Angioplasty (BPA), a minimally invasive procedure that offers new hope to patients with this debilitating condition. Unlike conventional surgery, BPA is performed through a tiny puncture in the leg using a catheter and miniature balloon, which is carefully guided into blocked pulmonary arteries to restore blood flow — all without the need for a major operation.

Dr AB Gopalamurugan, the interventional cardiologist who led the breakthrough, explained the significance, "Given her medical history and previous surgeries, another major procedure would have carried a significant risk. This is why we determined that BPA was the most appropriate treatment option."

The procedure was completed successfully without complications. Doctors recorded an immediate reduction in lung pressures during the intervention itself, and remarkably, the patient remained awake throughout. Within 24 hours, she was walking, and she was discharged shortly afterward.

Early diagnosis

Dr Jishan Madathil emphasised the importance of early diagnosis, noting that CTEPH is frequently misdiagnosed because symptoms like breathlessness and fatigue are often mistaken for asthma or poor fitness. "Early diagnosis and timely referral can dramatically improve outcomes,” he said.

Dr Sara is already noticing a meaningful difference. "Breathing has become easier, and I feel more optimistic about the future," she said. "While it will take a few more months to fully assess the long-term improvement, I can already feel a change."

For specialists, this milestone represents more than just one patient's recovery. Until now, patients requiring this specialised treatment often had to travel overseas to countries like the UK or the United States. But now, future patients have the opportunity to receive treatment closer to home.