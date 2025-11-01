UAE residents over 50 urged to get shingles vaccine to curb stroke, dementia

As the UAE continues to prioritise preventive healthcare and longevity initiatives, local doctors are urging residents — particularly older adults—to consider the shingles vaccine as part of routine immunisation.

This recommendation follows a new study suggesting that the shingles vaccine may do more than just prevent a painful viral rash — it could also significantly reduce the risk of heart disease, dementia, and death.

According to research presented at IDWeek 2025, adults who received the shingles (herpes zoster) vaccine were found to have a 50 per cent lower risk of vascular dementia, a 27 per cent lower risk of blood clots, a 25 per cent lower risk of heart attack or stroke, and a 21 per cent lower risk of death compared to those who received the pneumococcal vaccine.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dr Shahrzad Mojtabavi Naeini, GP Aesthetics, International Modern Hospital Dubai, explained that shingles is “caused by reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus — the same virus that causes chickenpox. It leads to a painful rash and blisters on one side of the body or face, often with burning or nerve pain that can last months (postherpetic neuralgia). It can affect quality of life, sleep, and sometimes causes eye or nerve complications.”

“Globally, women are slightly more affected than men, though both can develop it — especially after age 50 or if the immune system is weak," she added.

In the UAE, Dr Naeini noted that cases are increasing as the population ages. “A 2022 UAE study found 64 per cent of adults over 50 had heard of shingles, but only approximately15 per cent knew about the vaccine and less than 4 per cent had received it. The Ministry of Health (MoHAP) officially recommends vaccination for adults over 50 years and for immunocompromised patients,” she said.

UAE data shows knowledge gap

Dr Priyanka Porwal, specialist internal medicine at Aster Clinic in Sheikh Zayed Road, highlighted that public understanding of shingles remains limited. “In the UAE context, data are still limited. A 2023 UAE study found that although nearly two-thirds of participants had heard of shingles, only 2 per cent had good understanding, and less than 4 per cent had received the vaccine,” she said.

She also clarified that “while shingles itself is not contagious in the sense of spreading shingles to someone else, a person with active shingles can transmit the chicken-pox virus to someone who has never had chicken-pox or the vaccine.”

Porwal emphasised the importance of immunisation, calling vaccines “our heroes.”.

“The vaccine for shingles is now available in the UAE for adults aged 50 and above. The vaccine is administered in two doses, about six months apart. While global studies suggest the vaccine confers strong protection (often over 90 per cent efficacy in older adults) and may reduce complications, internationally, protection has been shown to last at least 10 years and likely longer in many cases, though booster recommendations may evolve.”

Broader health benefits

“Research indicates that shingles vaccination may reduce the risk of certain conditions such as cardiovascular events or dementia over the long term, likely by reducing viral reactivation and associated inflammation," Dr Porwal added. "However, this is still an evolving area and not yet a primary indication in most guidelines.”

She recommended that "adults aged 50 and above who have had chicken-pox in the past should seriously consider the vaccine".

"Adults under 50 with weakened immune systems (due to chronic illness such as diabetes, chronic kidney disease, cancer, or immunosuppressive therapy) should discuss the vaccine with their physician. Even individuals who have previously had an episode of shingles should consider vaccination, because prior infection does not guarantee lifelong protection against recurrence," she noted, adding that patients need not wait until they get shingles to realise how serious it can be.

"Prevention through vaccination and awareness is your best strategy,’” she concluded.

Supporting the findings, Dr Haram Abass Mohammed Abass, specialist dermatology in Burjeel Medical City, said, “Some studies found that older adults who received the shingles vaccine had about a 17-20 per cent lower risk of dementia compared to similar-aged people who did not."

"People who had the shingles vaccine had about a 23 per cent lower risk of cardiovascular events compared to similar-aged people who did not. The data to date indicates that protection remains high for at least 10 years in patients who completed the two-dose series.”